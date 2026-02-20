or

Donald Trump Awkwardly Insists He Doesn't Have 'Any Interest' in 'Young, Handsome Men' at First Board of Peace Meeting

photo of president donald trump
Source: mega

'Women... I like,' the president quipped during the inaugural meeting for his new peacekeeping committee on Thursday, February 19.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET



Donald Trump wants everyone to know he only has eyes for women.

During his first Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, February 19, the president, 79, oddly declared that he doesn't have "any interest" in "young, handsome men" after observing the president of Paraguay's good looks.

"President Peña of Paraguay is here. President, thank you very much. Young, handsome guy," Trump said. "It's always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn't mean we have to like you."


Source: @acyn/x

Donald Trump referred to President Peña of Paraguay as a 'handsome guy.'



'Women... I Like'

image of 'I don't like young, handsome men,' the POTUS said.
Source: mega

'I don't like young, handsome men,' the POTUS said.

Trump continued to ramble, "I don't like young, handsome men. Women... I like. Men I don't have any interest."

His remarks about his taste for young women come as he continues to face public scrutiny over his connection to notorious late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the alarming allegations against him in the Epstein files released over the past two months, he's continued to deny partaking in the pedophile's nefarious activities.



'I Have Nothing to Hide'

image of Donald Trump continues to downplay his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Donald Trump continues to downplay his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this week, he told reporters, "I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they’d find it, and found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated."

Among the 3 million pages of documents published by the U.S. Justice Department on January 30, one horrifying finding claimed a girl was "forced to perform oral s--" on the president 35 years ago when she was just 13.

It was alleged that the young girl "bit" the former real estate mogul during the s-- act.



Donald Trump's Name Appears in Epstein Files 'More Than a Million Times'

image of Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein a 'terrific guy' in 2002.
Source: mega

Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein a 'terrific guy' in 2002.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, in fact, claimed in an interview earlier this month that Trump's name appears in the unredacted Epstein files "over a million times."

While the POTUS has not been implicated in any of the former financier's crimes, photographic evidence of them at parties together proves they were quite friendly at one point.

Trump also notably described "Jeff" as a "terrific guy" in an interview with New York Magazine in 2002, revealing he'd known the mysterious money manager for 15 years.

"It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side," he spilled.

Donald Trump Alleged He Had Fallen Out With Epstein

image of 'He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,' the former real estate mogul said of the late predator.
Source: mega

'He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,' the former real estate mogul said of the late predator.

The commander-in-chief later claimed to have a falling out with Epstein in 2004.

However, Epstein emailed a friend he was going to be "in palm with all the trump boys' in 2016. He also branded Trump "evil" and "nuts" in 2018 messages.

