Politics Donald Trump Awkwardly Insists He Doesn't Have 'Any Interest' in 'Young, Handsome Men' at First Board of Peace Meeting Source: mega 'Women... I like,' the president quipped during the inaugural meeting for his new peacekeeping committee on Thursday, February 19. Allie Fasanella Feb. 20 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump wants everyone to know he only has eyes for women. During his first Board of Peace meeting in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, February 19, the president, 79, oddly declared that he doesn't have "any interest" in "young, handsome men" after observing the president of Paraguay's good looks. "President Peña of Paraguay is here. President, thank you very much. Young, handsome guy," Trump said. "It's always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn't mean we have to like you."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump: Young, handsome guy. Always nice to be young and handsome. Doesn't mean we have to like you. I don't like young, handsome men. Women I like. Men I don't have any interest. pic.twitter.com/E7P1qhExyp — Acyn (@Acyn) February 19, 2026 Source: @acyn/x Donald Trump referred to President Peña of Paraguay as a 'handsome guy.'

Article continues below advertisement

'Women... I Like'

Source: mega 'I don't like young, handsome men,' the POTUS said.

Trump continued to ramble, "I don't like young, handsome men. Women... I like. Men I don't have any interest." His remarks about his taste for young women come as he continues to face public scrutiny over his connection to notorious late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Despite the alarming allegations against him in the Epstein files released over the past two months, he's continued to deny partaking in the pedophile's nefarious activities.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Have Nothing to Hide'

Source: mega Donald Trump continues to downplay his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this week, he told reporters, "I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they’d find it, and found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated." Among the 3 million pages of documents published by the U.S. Justice Department on January 30, one horrifying finding claimed a girl was "forced to perform oral s--" on the president 35 years ago when she was just 13. It was alleged that the young girl "bit" the former real estate mogul during the s-- act.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Name Appears in Epstein Files 'More Than a Million Times'

Source: mega Donald Trump called Jeffrey Epstein a 'terrific guy' in 2002.

Congressman Jamie Raskin, in fact, claimed in an interview earlier this month that Trump's name appears in the unredacted Epstein files "over a million times." While the POTUS has not been implicated in any of the former financier's crimes, photographic evidence of them at parties together proves they were quite friendly at one point. Trump also notably described "Jeff" as a "terrific guy" in an interview with New York Magazine in 2002, revealing he'd known the mysterious money manager for 15 years. "It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side," he spilled.

Donald Trump Alleged He Had Fallen Out With Epstein

Source: mega 'He likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,' the former real estate mogul said of the late predator.