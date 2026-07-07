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Rosie O'Donnell Fires Back After Donald Trump Uses Her AI Likeness in 'Doctor' Video

Photo of Rosie O’Donnell and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell criticized Donald Trump after his AI-generated video.

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July 7 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

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Rosie O’Donnell is not playing along with Donald Trump’s latest AI bit.

After Trump posted a synthetic Truth Social video casting himself as “Dr. Trump” and showing fake versions of his celebrity critics suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” O’Donnell responded by questioning the president’s fitness for office.

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Image of Rosie O'Donnell questioned Donald Trump's fitness for office following the post.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell questioned Donald Trump's fitness for office following the post.

“He’s quite ill — and getting worse daily,” O’Donnell told The Guardian. “The 25th Amendment exists for exactly this reason. Remove. Impeach. Convict.”

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The Video That Set Her Off

Image of The AI-generated clip portrayed fake celebrity endorsements of ‘Dr. Trump.’
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

The AI-generated clip portrayed fake celebrity endorsements of ‘Dr. Trump.’

The AI-generated clip opens with Trump in a white coat, with a stethoscope around his neck.

“Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?” Trump says in the video. “The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I’m Dr. Trump, and I have a treatment plan.”

The clip then shows fake versions of Trump critics appearing to praise his “treatment.” The AI-generated O’Donnell says, “I have been suffering for over a decade, and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results.”

The video also features synthetic versions of Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, Whoopi Goldberg, John Leguizamo and Edward Norton.

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A Feud That Never Really Ended

Image of The comedian reignited their long-running public feud.
Source: MEGA

The comedian reignited their long-running public feud.

O’Donnell and Trump’s feud dates back nearly 20 years, when she criticized him on The View in 2006 after he held a press conference announcing he would not strip a Miss USA winner of her title following reports of drug use.

“He annoys me on a multitude of levels. He’s the moral authority: left the first wife, had an affair, left the second wife, had an affair, had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America,” O’Donnell said at the time.

Trump later invoked O’Donnell during a 2015 Republican presidential primary debate, after Megyn Kelly pressed him about comments he had made about women.

“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” Kelly said.

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump joked in response.

How to Answer an AI Attack

Image of Communications experts weighed in on responding to AI attacks.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

Communications experts weighed in on responding to AI attacks.

Christopher Lee, founder of Foresight Strategic Advisors, said public figures targeted by synthetic content have to decide whether a response will contain the story or extend it.

“At Foresight Strategic Advisors, our advice would be simple: ignore it if it’s fringe, mock it if the audience already understands it’s absurd, and escalate only when the content crosses into real reputational, commercial, or legal harm,” he said.

“The worst response is usually the emotional one because that turns a viral hit into a longer news cycle,” he added. “Keep calm and keep it simple.”

O’Donnell chose escalation, but she’s also preparing to guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live! later in the summer, so an ongoing feud likely suits her fine.

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