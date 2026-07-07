Rosie O'Donnell Fires Back After Donald Trump Uses Her AI Likeness in 'Doctor' Video

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Rosie O’Donnell is not playing along with Donald Trump’s latest AI bit. After Trump posted a synthetic Truth Social video casting himself as “Dr. Trump” and showing fake versions of his celebrity critics suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” O’Donnell responded by questioning the president’s fitness for office.

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Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell questioned Donald Trump's fitness for office following the post.

“He’s quite ill — and getting worse daily,” O’Donnell told The Guardian. “The 25th Amendment exists for exactly this reason. Remove. Impeach. Convict.”

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The Video That Set Her Off

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL The AI-generated clip portrayed fake celebrity endorsements of ‘Dr. Trump.’

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A Feud That Never Really Ended

Source: MEGA The comedian reignited their long-running public feud.

O’Donnell and Trump’s feud dates back nearly 20 years, when she criticized him on The View in 2006 after he held a press conference announcing he would not strip a Miss USA winner of her title following reports of drug use. “He annoys me on a multitude of levels. He’s the moral authority: left the first wife, had an affair, left the second wife, had an affair, had kids both times, but he’s the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America,” O’Donnell said at the time. Trump later invoked O’Donnell during a 2015 Republican presidential primary debate, after Megyn Kelly pressed him about comments he had made about women. “You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” Kelly said. “Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump joked in response.

How to Answer an AI Attack

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL Communications experts weighed in on responding to AI attacks.