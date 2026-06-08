Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Psychopath' Donald Trump in Scathing Rant About 'Conman' President: Watch

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Rosie O’Donnell returned to the United States from her home in Ireland to attend the 79th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, where she heavily criticized President Donald Trump during red carpet interviews. The 64-year-old actress and comedian, who debuted a new facelift, lambasted Trump and the abysmal state of American politics. “If you grew up in New York, you knew he was an a------ and a liar from day one. He is a con man, he is a narcissist, and he is a psychopath if you ask me,” the Long Island native told Variety in a red carpet interview.

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Rosie O’Donnell on Trump: “If you grew up in New York you knew he was an asshole and a liar from day one. He is a con man, he is a narcissist, and he is a psychopath if you ask me” pic.twitter.com/qDjd9gtxt7 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 7, 2026 Source: @variety/x Rosie O'Donnell called Donald Trump 'a narcissist' and 'a psychopath.'

She told The Hollywood Reporter that it's "horrific" how "every time that he falls asleep.... everyone pretends not to notice," adding that when the 79-year-old "lets go gas... everyone shrieks and is in disgust" in public spaces. The former talk show host also weighed in on the president’s pride over his mocking moniker for Democrats —“Dumocrats” without the ‘b.’

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Source: MEGA The president and the actress has been feuding for over a year.

Trump was ridiculed for noting "that surprisingly the word 'dumb' has a 'b' at the end, and [that] most people don’t know that." O’Donnell clarified, saying, "I’m like, yeah, most people under [the age of] 6."

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Source: mega The comedian shamed the POTUS' allies for enabling him.

The A League of Their Own star also alleged that the former New York City fixture would "call up places and pretend to be his own publicist" and accused him of often being "broke." O'Donnell previously relocated her family to Ireland ahead of Trump's second inauguration in January 2025. She stated at the time that she felt the U.S. was no longer a safe or healthy environment to raise her child, citing the political agenda outlined in Project 2025. She reiterated on the red carpet that the current political scene is "horrific," but she returned briefly to support the Broadway community.

Will Rosie O'Donnell Moved Back to the U.S.?

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland ahead of Donald Trump's second inauguration.