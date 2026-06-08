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Rosie O'Donnell Slams 'Psychopath' Donald Trump in Scathing Rant About 'Conman' President: Watch

Split photo of Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Rosie O'Donnell was quick to condemn Donald Trump during a rare appearance in NYC.

June 8 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

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Rosie O’Donnell returned to the United States from her home in Ireland to attend the 79th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 7, where she heavily criticized President Donald Trump during red carpet interviews.

The 64-year-old actress and comedian, who debuted a new facelift, lambasted Trump and the abysmal state of American politics.

“If you grew up in New York, you knew he was an a------ and a liar from day one. He is a con man, he is a narcissist, and he is a psychopath if you ask me,” the Long Island native told Variety in a red carpet interview.

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Source: @variety/x

Rosie O'Donnell called Donald Trump 'a narcissist' and 'a psychopath.'

She told The Hollywood Reporter that it's "horrific" how "every time that he falls asleep.... everyone pretends not to notice," adding that when the 79-year-old "lets go gas... everyone shrieks and is in disgust" in public spaces.

The former talk show host also weighed in on the president’s pride over his mocking moniker for Democrats —“Dumocrats” without the ‘b.’

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Rosie O’Donnell,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president and the actress has been feuding for over a year.

Trump was ridiculed for noting "that surprisingly the word 'dumb' has a 'b' at the end, and [that] most people don’t know that."

O’Donnell clarified, saying, "I’m like, yeah, most people under [the age of] 6."

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Photo of The comedian shamed the POTUS' allies for enabling him.
Source: mega

The comedian shamed the POTUS' allies for enabling him.

The A League of Their Own star also alleged that the former New York City fixture would "call up places and pretend to be his own publicist" and accused him of often being "broke."

O'Donnell previously relocated her family to Ireland ahead of Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.

She stated at the time that she felt the U.S. was no longer a safe or healthy environment to raise her child, citing the political agenda outlined in Project 2025. She reiterated on the red carpet that the current political scene is "horrific," but she returned briefly to support the Broadway community.

Will Rosie O'Donnell Moved Back to the U.S.?

Rosie O’Donnell
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell moved to Ireland ahead of Donald Trump's second inauguration.

The comments follow a multi-decade feud between the two public figures.

Trump recently targeted O'Donnell on Truth Social, mocking her as "obsessed," "sick and demented," and previously threatening on social media to revoke her citizenship — a move critics pointed out violates the 14th Amendment due to her birthright U.S. citizenship.

"It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically and hard for me personally as well," O'Donnell said of her move to Europe, noting that she'd potentially return "when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America."

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