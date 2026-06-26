Jimmy Kimmel's Selection of Rosie O'Donnell as Guest Host Is More Than 'Strategy' Amid Donald Trump's Late-Night Feud, Expert Claims

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Rosie O'Donnell as the Provocation

Source: MEGA Rosie O’Donnell returned to the spotlight with a politically charged booking.

O’Donnell’s history with Trump gives the booking an obvious charge. O’Donnell has long been one of Trump’s most recognizable celebrity critics, and her appearance gives Kimmel’s show a built-in political hook while he is away. Christopher Lee, founder of Foresight Strategies, said the conflict has both real emotion and obvious incentive behind it.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell’s feud resurfaced ahead of the hosting stint.

“Let’s be real about this. Very little of this is actually ‘organic’,” Lee said. “Both Jimmy Kimmel and Rosie O'Donnell take their shots at Trump from somewhere real and personal. Trump has used them as cannon fodder for years and O'Donnell literally left the country over it. That's actual conviction, not a content strategy.”

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Megyn Kelly Enters the Cycle

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly criticized the guest-host lineup on her show.

“Megyn Kelly is the inverse: she built a brand getting savaged by Trump after leaving FOX News, then reinvented herself as his defender the second the audience math changed,” the expert added. “Her 'outrage' over a guest-host booking aren’t based in principles, they are based in revenue stream.” Kimmel got a viral announcement. O’Donnell gets a high-profile return to the Trump wars. Kelly got a segment built for her audience. Trump’s name keeps the whole exchange in circulation.

The Stephen Colbert Shadow

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was revealed to be involved in the cancellation of 'The Late Show.'