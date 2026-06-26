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Jimmy Kimmel's Selection of Rosie O'Donnell as Guest Host Is More Than 'Strategy' Amid Donald Trump's Late-Night Feud, Expert Claims

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Rosie O'Donnell and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel announced Rosie O’Donnell as a summer guest host.

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June 26 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel knew exactly what he was doing when he announced Rosie O’Donnell as one of his summer guest hosts.

O’Donnell is set to fill in for Kimmel beginning Aug. 17, joining a rotation that also includes Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll. But Kimmel framed O’Donnell’s booking as a “special treat” for President Donald Trump, calling her “one of his all-time favorites” and telling the president, “you don’t do anything stupid while I’m gone. OK?”

The choice quickly became bigger than a guest-host slot. Megyn Kelly blasted the booking on her SiriusXM show, calling the lineup “a litany of left-wing comedians” and claiming Kimmel is “worried about his job security.”

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Rosie O'Donnell as the Provocation

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Image of Rosie O’Donnell returned to the spotlight with a politically charged booking.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O’Donnell returned to the spotlight with a politically charged booking.

O’Donnell’s history with Trump gives the booking an obvious charge. O’Donnell has long been one of Trump’s most recognizable celebrity critics, and her appearance gives Kimmel’s show a built-in political hook while he is away.

Christopher Lee, founder of Foresight Strategies, said the conflict has both real emotion and obvious incentive behind it.

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Image of Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell’s feud resurfaced ahead of the hosting stint.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Rosie O’Donnell’s feud resurfaced ahead of the hosting stint.

“Let’s be real about this. Very little of this is actually ‘organic’,” Lee said. “Both Jimmy Kimmel and Rosie O'Donnell take their shots at Trump from somewhere real and personal. Trump has used them as cannon fodder for years and O'Donnell literally left the country over it. That's actual conviction, not a content strategy.”

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Megyn Kelly Enters the Cycle

Image of Megyn Kelly criticized the guest-host lineup on her show.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly criticized the guest-host lineup on her show.

“Megyn Kelly is the inverse: she built a brand getting savaged by Trump after leaving FOX News, then reinvented herself as his defender the second the audience math changed,” the expert added. “Her 'outrage' over a guest-host booking aren’t based in principles, they are based in revenue stream.”

Kimmel got a viral announcement. O’Donnell gets a high-profile return to the Trump wars. Kelly got a segment built for her audience. Trump’s name keeps the whole exchange in circulation.

The Stephen Colbert Shadow

Image of Donald Trump was revealed to be involved in the cancellation of 'The Late Show.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was revealed to be involved in the cancellation of 'The Late Show.'

The larger late-night backdrop is darker. Longtime late-night reporter and The Late Shift author Bill Carter claimed during a May 23 appearance on MS Now’s The Weekend that Trump was “personally involved” in Stephen Colbert’s show being canceled, pointing to Trump’s AI-generated video of himself throwing Colbert into a dumpster.

CBS cited financial issues when canceling The Late Show, which they said lost some $40 million per year, but the decision intensified debate about whether late-night criticism of Trump had become commercially and politically riskier.

Lee said social platforms help turn these moments into national fights.

“Social media companies recognized early on outrage is the most engaging emotion ever measured,” he explained. “As part of their business models, platforms push the angriest cut, bury the context, and turn a two-minute bit into a national event. And while the audience thinks it's watching a real controversy or fight, the social media algorithm is just doing its job.”

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