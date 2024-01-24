OK Magazine
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Recipes Were 'Evil' After Changing Her Cooking Method: 'I Used to Tell People Outrageous Things'

Source: mega
Jan. 24 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Chrissy Teigen has some regrets after doling out cooking advice to her many followers back in the day.

During the Wednesday, January 24, episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the model, 38, explained how her cooking methods have changed over the years.

“If I were to do a cookbook now it would be like 10-minute recipes because I don’t cook the way I used to,” the cookbook author shared. “I used to tell people outrageous things like, ‘Make sure to get fresh thyme and take the time to pick the leaves.’ And now I’m like, ‘Uhhhhh, no!’”

Source: mega

Chrissy Teigen has released a few cookbooks.

“If I make my lasagna now I’m like, ‘This is evil! I can’t believe I did this to people!’" she added.

The TV personality noted she wasn't used to not whipping something up on the show, but she's thrilled her brand is thriving.

“Right now we are selling products nationwide in grocery stores and I’ve got my cookies and my banana bread and pancakes and waffles and those are so fun to create and then take pictures of and design the boxes, that’s so much more fun to me personally,” she said.

Source: mega

Chrissy Teigen shares four kids with husband John Legend.

As OK! previously reported, Teigen, who shares four kids — Luna, Miles, Wren and Esti — with husband John Legend, received flak after she called out Miles' palate.

“Miles has still not had a vegetable,” the mother-of-four shockingly revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.”

Chrissy Teigen
Source: mega

The star recently said her son Miles has never 'eaten a vegetable.'

Days later, Teigen walked back her remarks and cleared the air about what she really meant.

"I saw People magazine had posted it and the headline was just ‘Chrissy Teigen’s son has never had a vegetable’ and then I saw there were 700 comments under it and I was like, 'I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to do this to myself. Put it down,'" she told Deadline. "Everyone thinks they have an answer for everything, but there’s just so much nuance to this situation."

Source: mega

Chrissy Teigen praised her eldest daughter, Luna, for her eating habits.

"Obviously there are lots of details, it’s not just that he hasn’t eaten a vegetable," she elaborated. "Anyone who has kids knows that that’s their only way of really having power."

