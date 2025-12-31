Kellyanne Conway Says Lesbian Comedian Rosie O'Donnell Should Get a Husband: 'Don't You Have Anybody Who Loves You?'

Article continues below advertisement

Kellyanne Conway went on a rant against lesbian comedian Rosie O’Donnell during the December 30 episode of Fox News' The Five. The conservative political consultant, 58, bashed the LGBTQ+ activist, 63, for not having a male spouse, telling her she "needs a husband."

Kellyanne Conway Said Rosie O'Donnell Should Get a Hobby — Or Find a Man

"Don't you have anybody who loves you?" Conway asked the camera, directing her inquiry to the Sleepless in Seattle star. “You need a hug or a husband or a hobby or a dog.” The Rosie O'Donnell Show host has always been an outspoken Democrat, and Conway didn't let up on her remarks on Tuesday's The Five broadcast. “She moved to Ireland but never moved on,” Conway said, before calling the infamous Republican-manufactured hysteria Trump Derangement Syndrome, “toxic and chaotic and sometimes frightening.” The question came up after Donald Trump's former senior counsel ripped O'Donnell for her recent TikTok about the president. O'Donnell's clip demanded that Trump, 79, be removed from office, saying: “We gotta do it soon, before the November elections."

Source: MEGA Kellyanne Conway ripped Rosie O'Donnell on an episode of 'The Five.'

"Because you know he’s going to do anything he can to start a war and then declare no elections because of that war. He needs to be stopped," she went on, adding that Trump is “hardly even a human.” The Beautiful Girls actress came out as a lesbian in 2002 and shares four kids with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, as well as one child with ex Michelle Rounds. O'Donnell also moved to Europe in March, two months after Trump's inauguration. "It's been heartbreaking to see what's happening politically, and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know." She went on to say that she and son Clay "just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through," referring to why they fled the U.S. in the first place.

Roșie O'Donnell Moved to Ireland After Donald Trump's Inauguration

Source: MEGA The comedian came out as a lesbian in 2002.

O'Donnell and Trump have had a public feud for almost two decades that stretches far beyond his presidencies. In 2006, she spoke about the businessman on an episode of The View, where she said: "He annoys me on a multitude of levels. [He] left the first wife, had an affair, left the second wife, had an affair, had kids both times, but he's the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell have been beefing since 2006.