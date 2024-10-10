Donald Trump Accused of Farting on Stage During Detroit Speech
Donald Trump is rumored to have passed gas — possibly more than once — while he was on stage at a campaign event in Detroit, Mich., on Thursday, October 10.
Trump critics laughed at the potential faux pas as several different videos circulated on social media claiming to have captured the offensive noises.
One user joked, "This speech did not pass the smell test," and a second quipped, "The flies tormenting him at every rally make much more sense."
A third person wrote, "Trump was ranting about politics, paused to fart loudly, and then resumed his rant!!! He truly reminds me of an elderly man at a HOA board meeting in Florida."
Another critic added, "Just like my Grandpa used to do after he ate too much at Thanksgiving."
A final critic brought up the unverified rumors that Trump supposedly once soiled himself on set during his reality show days, penning: "People who worked on The Apprentice with him say this has been a problem for him for YEARS."
This isn't the first time Trump has been accused of awkwardly passing gas in public in the past year. Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch, shared a video in April claiming that "Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom" during his hush money trial, adding that it was supposedly "very stinky around him."
"I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep," he continued at the time. "He’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell."
Longtime Trump critic George Conway replied to the video, "Not that anyone should do anything with this information — but flatulent and fraudulent do rhyme."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A few days later, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel also joked about the rumors during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"Just when you think the insano-meter has topped out, Donald Trump adds farting to his list of atrocities," the comedian said during his opening monologue. "I mean, we are in uncharted territory."
"We don't know for sure that Trump was the one farting. It would not be right for me to state that he was," Kimmel pointed out. "I cannot in good conscience report that Trump was pumping gas like a Barstow Texaco, but I can report, to borrow a phrase he likes to use when spreading rumors, 'many people were saying Trump was farting in court.'"