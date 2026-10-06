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Rosie O'Donnell Visits Trump-Epstein Files Mobile Library Containing 'Millions of Pieces of Evidence': 'Arrest These Sick Men Now'

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Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell stopped by the Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein files mobile library in New York City on October 5.

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Oct. 6 2026, Updated 11:05 a.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell visited the Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein files mobile library in New York City and slammed the two men for their past actions.

The comedian, 64, took to Instagram on Monday, October 5, where she shared a look into her stopover and criticized the POTUS, 80, and the dead s-- offender.

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Source: @ROSIE/INSTAGRAM

'Arrest these sick men now,' Rosie O'Donnell wrote on social media.

"Standing in front of the Trump Epstein files mobile library — I support the Trump Epstein survivors!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself in front of an image of the two men.

"Arrest these sick men now — there r millions of pieces of evidence 😳 W-- America 🇺🇸," O'Donnell continued.

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Rosie O'Donnell Joined Jeffrey Epstein Survivors at the Library's Launch Event

image of trump/rosie
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell slammed Donald Trump during the mobile library's launch.

The former The View host joined Epstein survivors at the library's launch in Manhattan on Monday.

"The reason we haven't seen all the Epstein files is Donald J. Trump," she said to the crowd during the event. "I will stand with these women until the men responsible are where they belong: in prison."

"Do not stand for this. I will stand with these women until it is all finished," she asserted.

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Donald Trump's Name Appeared Over 38,000 Times in the Jeffrey Epstein Files

image of epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's friendship went sour in the 2000s.

Between November 2025 and January 2026, the Department of Justice released about 3.5 million pages of unsealed files, photos, records and media from Epstein's estate.

Trump's name appeared over 38,000 times in the late financier's files, with the politician also being seen in images hanging out with high-profile individuals such as Bill Clinton, Steve Bannon and Bill Gates.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019 and his death was ruled a suicide. He was indicted in July 2019 on charges of s-- trafficking minors between 2002 and 2005.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship Began in the 1980s

image of epstein
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's name appeared in the files over 38,000 times.

Trump and Epstein's friendship can be traced back to the 1980s, as they ran in the same Palm Beach and NYC social circles. However, their relationship soured in the early 2000s due to a business deal that reportedly went wrong.

Last December, Trump was asked about the late businessman's treasure trove of documents that his administration released during a talk with reporters at the Oval Office.

“I haven’t seen it, but everybody knew this man; he was all over Palm Beach, he has photos with everybody. There are hundreds and hundreds of people that had photos with him. So that’s no big deal," Trump claimed.

“I know nothing about it,” he went on.

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