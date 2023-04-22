Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Her & Whoopi Goldberg 'Clashed' On 'The View' Over Discussion Of Bill Cosby
On the Tuesday, April 18, episode of the "Now What? With Brooke Shields" podcast, Rosie O’Donnell opened up about her time as a controversial host on The View.
The comedian began explaining how she did not have "any power to make decisions" about the show's content, which caused her and co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 67, to constantly "clash."
"You know, Bill Cosby was a big topic and I wanted to discuss Bill Cosby and Whoopi did not," O’Donnell said.
At the time, the sitcom star turned inmate was accused of sexual assault by 60 women. In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, but he was let out after just three years in prison on technicality.
She went on to explain that she rejoined The View in 2014 after previously being a moderator from 2006 to 2007. Upon her return, O'Donnell proposed discussing Cosby’s sexual assault cases again, which was quickly shut down.
The "Sleepless in Seattle" alum also stated that Bill Getty, a producer on The View , did not want the show to cover hard news too often.
"There would be the Rory Kennedy documentary about Abu Ghraib, about the torture that we did as a country — we sanctioned it — and Bill Getty wanted us to do the new fall lipstick colors," O’Donnell explained.
Though she did not have the best time on the show, The Nanny actress claimed she would not have changed a thing.
"I don’t have any regrets in terms of my career and show business," O'Donnell said to Shields. "I feel like ... I learned something, but I know this: it’s not the best use of my talent to get on a show and argue and defend basic principles of humanity and kindness."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
O'Donnell did not make many friends during her time on The View, but she did "remain friendly" with Barbara Walters regardless of their former feud. The iconic interviewer sadly passed away last year at age 93.
"When she died … you know, Barbara and I got along," she said in the interview. "I forgave her because she was older and she did the best that she could with what she had to work with, but it’s nothing I would want to do again."