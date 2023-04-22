Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Her & Whoopi Goldberg 'Clashed' On 'The View' Over Discussion Of Bill Cosby

"You know, Bill Cosby was a big topic and I wanted to discuss Bill Cosby and Whoopi did not," O’Donnell said.

At the time, the sitcom star turned inmate was accused of sexual assault by 60 women. In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, but he was let out after just three years in prison on technicality.

She went on to explain that she rejoined The View in 2014 after previously being a moderator from 2006 to 2007. Upon her return, O'Donnell proposed discussing Cosby’s sexual assault cases again, which was quickly shut down.