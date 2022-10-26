Rosie O'Donnell & Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Split 3 Months After Making Red Carpet Debut
Dunzo! Rosie O'Donnell and her girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, have decided to go their separate ways — just three months after the two made their red carpet debut.
The couple met on social media after the comedian, 60, slid into the massage therapist's TikTok messages.
"I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect," the TV star told Howard Stern on his show. "Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her."
"I sent her a DM," she continued. "I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video."
Things got serious, as they went Instagram official in June, and one month later, they posed for photos at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.
"I'm in love," O'Donnell said. "She's really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we're going at. It's not like a U-Haul situation."
"I've never dated a tattooed woman before," O'Donnell added. "[She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she's very, very sexy to me."
However, O'Donnell, who has been married twice before, wasn't rushing into anything this time around.
“[Aimee’s] not pressuring me, which is good because I don’t do well under pressure like that. It only feels like a weight but that hasn’t happened," she said.
In the meantime, it seems like O'Donnell is keeping busy, as she went to see Funny Girl on Broadway in late October.
"saw this wonderful production tonight #leamichele is FANFREAKINGTASTIC! go see it asap #funnygirlbroadway," she captioned a photo of the Playbill.