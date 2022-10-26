Rosie O'Donnell & Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Split 3 Months After Making Red Carpet Debut

Dunzo! Rosie O'Donnell and her girlfriend, Aimee Hauer, have decided to go their separate ways — just three months after the two made their red carpet debut.

The couple met on social media after the comedian, 60, slid into the massage therapist's TikTok messages.

"I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect," the TV star told Howard Stern on his show. "Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her."