Kate Middleton Working From Home on New Project as She Recovers From Abdominal Surgery, Palace Confirms
It looks like Kate Middleton is on the road to recovery following her abdominal surgery in January.
According to Kensington Palace, the 42-year-old — who has made headlines for barely being seen out and about after the procedure — is busy as she's focused on her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s Shaping Us campaign from her home in Windsor.
“The princess has been kept updated throughout the process,” a palace spokesman told The Telegraph.
Kate's latest venture focuses on the important of early childhood development — something that is near and dear to her heart. On Thursday, March 21, the campaign is set to present the findings from a study on the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB), which focuses on a baby’s social behaviors.
As OK! previously reported, Kate has only been seen outside of her home a few times, resulting in rumors circulating that the palace is trying to hide something.
Things got worse after Kate posted a photo of herself with her three kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — for Mother's Day on March 10.
Royal fans quickly noticed something was off with the picture, prompting Kate to clear the air the next day.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.
Even Piers Morgan, who usually speaks highly of the royal family, is curious what's really going on. "Was it actually taken last week?" Morgan, 58, said about the image in question. "They say so but can we believe that? If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released."
- 'She's Struggling to Eat': Kate Middleton's Recovery From Surgery 'Has Been More Difficult Than Expected,' Claims Source
- Kate Middleton Shuts Down Conspiracy Theories in First Official Photo Since Abdominal Surgery
- Kate Middleton Is 'Being Very Guarded About Her Condition,' But Royal Is 'Making Good Progress' After Surgery
"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?" he asked of the viral photo.
Since then, a new video of Kate and Prince William walking around a farmers market made the rounds on the internet, but people still aren't convinced it's really her as she looks different.
"That ain’t Kate…" Cohen posted to X on Monday, March 18, after the footage appeared online.
"I just want to know who they think they’re fooling," one person said, while another added, "I don’t understand why they keep lying omg."