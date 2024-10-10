The Royal Family Is 'Livid' at Boris Johnson for Spilling Details About Queen Elizabeth's Secret Cancer Battle After Her Death
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Queen Elizabeth's health challenges in his new book, Unleashed, but the royal family is disappointed in the politician's decision.
“I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline,” Johnson wrote in his memoir when discussing their final meeting.
“She seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark bruising on her hands and wrists, probably from drips or injections," he added.
According to an insider, the famous brood is “livid” about the project.
“It’s terribly upsetting for everyone in the family,” the source told an outlet. “They may not reprimand him in public, but behind closed doors they are fuming.”
To make matters worse, OK! previously reported an ex-royal employee claimed King Charles was bothered by the posthumous rumors about his mother and Donald Trump clashing.
"What will King Charles be making of seeing these kinds of inflammatory things on the front of the Mail? Presumably, he'll be quite annoyed about that, won't he?" Patrick Christys asked former royal gardener Jack Stooks on GB News.
"Oh absolutely. I don't understand why someone would want to bring down the late Queen's way of life," Stooks replied.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Craig Brown alleged that Elizabeth was turned off by Trump's behavior in A Voyage Around the Queen, but the claims implied that Elizabeth broke protocol behind closed doors.
“Throughout her career, she was amazing. And to have somebody trying to ignite some kind of flames into it ... It's not right to do that, especially to the monarchy right now. They’re dealing with so much," Stooks pointed out.
Brown alleged Elizabeth was left perplexed by Trump's marriage to Melania Trump.
"A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude': she particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown told an outlet.
"She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" he said of what Her Majesty thought of the couple.
Stooks thought it was inappropriate for Brown to discuss Elizabeth's interactions with foreign dignitaries after her passing.
"I think that this completely does, [disrespect her memory.] There doesn't seem any points or reasons for this to have come about," Stooks said of the accusations. “To suddenly start claiming that about somebody who has passed without allowing them to defend themselves and say, ‘well, actually, hang on a minute, that wasn't quite what was said...'"
Due to Stooks' proximity to The Crown, he slammed Brown's project.
“We know what the Queen was like as a person. We know that in her reign, she never put a foot wrong," Stooks noted. "So why would she suddenly get to a point in her life where she suddenly goes, ‘Oh, let's put my foot wrong?’"
“It's not something she would do. It's just ridiculous," the former staffer added.
Sources spoke to In Touch.