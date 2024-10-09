or
Donald Trump Mocked After Awkwardly Swaying to Music at Pennsylvania Rally: 'He Has 2 Dance Moves'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump held campaign events in Pennsylvania on October 9.

Oct. 9 2024, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

Donald Trump showed off some new dance moves at a Scranton, Pennsylvania, campaign rally on Wednesday, October 9 — but not everyone was impressed.

In a clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the ex-president, 78, awkwardly swayed back and forth on stage as "God Bless the USA" played.

Source: @atrupar/X

One critic who attended the campaign event joked, "Trump has two dance moves: 1. The double jerk 2. Whatever this is."

Other users joined in to come up with a name for the new dance, from "the unbalanced felon" and "the teeter totter" to "the dashboard hula girl" and "the Frankenstein shuffle."

Another person compared the moves to a "drunk great aunt at the end of the wedding whilst other guests place bets on how long she’ll stay upright for."

donald trump mocked awkward dance movies pennsylvania rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump swayed to the music as 'God Bless the USA' played at his Pennsylvania rally.

This isn't the first time Trump has been teased for his lackluster dance steps. On Monday, October 7, the ex-prez hosted a "remembrance event" at his Doral Golf Club in Florida which honored the lives of the people who were killed in the October 2023 Hamas attacks.

However, when Trump danced on stage with his signature fist-pump to "Y.M.C.A." by the Village People, critics slammed the 78-year-old for giving the somber event a celebratory tone.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

donald trump mocked awkward dance movies pennsylvania rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash for dancing to 'Y.M.C.A' at an October 7 remembrance event.

One X user wrote, "The Trump campaign turned a solemn remembrance into a disco party. Not one of them is well. It’s painful to watch."

A second person responded, "I just got home from an October 7th remembrance event. We sang Hatikvah, said prayers, listened to the words of hostage family members, and chanted the Mourner's Kaddish. Oddly enough they weren't playing 70s disco music. #TrumpIsUnfitForOffice."

donald trump mocked awkward dance movies pennsylvania rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is 78 years old.

As OK! previously reported, Trump also faced backlash for accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of lying about having a summer job at McDonald's during his Wednesday rally in Pennsylvania.

"You have lyin' Kamala. She lies about everything, including where she worked, remember? 'I worked so hard at McDonald's, it was unbelievable,'" he told his crowd of supporters, mocking Harris' words. "She said she worked like a dog in McDonald's and it never happened. She didn't work there. She’s a no good liar."

Fact-checkers later confirmed McDonald's has not made a public statement on whether Harris has held a job at the fast food chain, but this hasn't stopped Trump from repeating the allegations at several recent campaign events.

