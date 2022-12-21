The Royal Family Has 'No Trust Left' For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ahead Of 'Spare' Memoir

Days after the second half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eponymous Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, hit the streaming giant, it seems the royal family is bracing themselves for the release of the younger royal’s upcoming memoir, Spare, next month.

Earlier this week, an insider close with Buckingham Palace revealed that the royal family has "no trust left” for Harry and Meghan weeks before his book is set to hit shelves on January 10.

"Everyone remains wary,” the source shared, adding that the famous family also purportedly felt “angry” surrounding the comments portrayed in the controversial streaming series, especially as they are unable to publicly respond.