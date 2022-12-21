The Royal Family Has 'No Trust Left' For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Ahead Of 'Spare' Memoir
Days after the second half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eponymous Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, hit the streaming giant, it seems the royal family is bracing themselves for the release of the younger royal’s upcoming memoir, Spare, next month.
Earlier this week, an insider close with Buckingham Palace revealed that the royal family has "no trust left” for Harry and Meghan weeks before his book is set to hit shelves on January 10.
"Everyone remains wary,” the source shared, adding that the famous family also purportedly felt “angry” surrounding the comments portrayed in the controversial streaming series, especially as they are unable to publicly respond.
Though the Netflix program features a disclaimer stating that “members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series” in the series’ first episode, a source close with the royals alleges that such an assertion is “incorrect.”
“Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series," the insider shared, adding that the palace "is not aware of any such approach for comment."
A representative for Netflix maintained that the royal family was, in fact, approached for comment about the series.
These recent revelations come days after royal expert Katie Nicholl alleged Prince William was “livid” surrounding his brother’s inclusion of footage from their mother Princess Diana's Panorama in his series.
"William has campaigned for that footage to never be screened again, so for it be used in his brother's own reality TV show will be very frustrating for William," she explained, dubbing the move as being "quite antagonistic” and “not right.”
“I think the way Harry has monopolized Diana's narrative as his own must be very hurtful for William too,” she continued.
Entertainment Tonight reported on the palace’s concerns about Harry’s upcoming book.