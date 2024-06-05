Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Snubbed for the Second Year in a Row After Not Being Invited to Trooping the Colour
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were once again excluded from a royal gathering, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly not invited to the Trooping the Colour for the second time in a row.
The Sussexes aren't the only royals skipping the celebration, as it is believed that Kate Middleton won't attend the gathering due to her cancer diagnosis. OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales won't be at the rehearsal on Saturday, June 8, and the Inspecting Officer role, normally carried out by her, will be conducted by Lieutenant General James Bucknall K.C.B.
The palace hasn't confirmed if the princess will be at the official event, but they made it clear that her work schedule is dependent on her medical team's advice.
"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands," a rep said in a statement.
Kate hasn't attended a public gathering since Christmas and is focused on her health.
"No pictures of have been seen of the princess out and about," Charles Rae told GB News. "I'm surprised that with all the people who've got camera phones that we haven't seen her, but we have to accept that that she is out and about."
"She's with her family, but the palace is making it quite clear that this should not be confused with her returning to work any time soon," the royal expert added. "There are even some suggestions that she won't return to work probably until the autumn. And there's one suggestion that may not even be till next year. So that's slightly worrying."
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Despite the tension between them, the Sussexes released a statement in support of the future queen.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the couple stated.
People confirmed the Sussexes weren't invited.