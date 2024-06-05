Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Snubbed for the Second Year in a Row After Not Being Invited to Trooping the Colour

The Sussexes aren't the only royals skipping the celebration, as it is believed that Kate Middleton won't attend the gathering due to her cancer diagnosis. OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales won't be at the rehearsal on Saturday, June 8, and the Inspecting Officer role, normally carried out by her, will be conducted by Lieutenant General James Bucknall K.C.B.

The palace hasn't confirmed if the princess will be at the official event, but they made it clear that her work schedule is dependent on her medical team's advice.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands," a rep said in a statement.