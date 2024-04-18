Prince Harry Renounces British Residency, Changes His Primary Residence to the U.S. After Moving to California
Prince Harry is one step closer to becoming an American citizen, as the Duke of Sussex recently changed his primary residence to the U.S. in his Travelyst charity application.
Harry founded the organization in 2019 to promote sustainable and ethical tourism, but he continued to list the U.K. as his home country despite moving to California in 2020. The electronic filing to Companies House was made public on Wednesday, April 17, and the document reveals Harry made the change in June of 2023.
Harry's immigration process became a controversial topic after the royal admitted to abusing illegal substances in his book, Spare. OK! previously reported Donald Trump hinted at deporting the duke if he were to win the 2024 presidency.
“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action," Trump said on GB News.
“Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” journalist Nigel Farage asked.
“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," the politician replied.
Angela Levin questioned if Harry was held to the same standard as traditional visa applicants.
"At the end of February, there has been an agreement that all the documents for people who've come to live in America will be revealed, and that includes Prince Harry," Levin said on GB News.
"Now the trouble is there, has he mentioned that he takes a lot of drugs? Have they allowed him to come in regardless or will they send him home to the U.K.? I mean, it's a huge thing," she continued.
In 2023, conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation took legal action against Joe Biden's administration to reveal Harry's immigration paperwork, but Homeland Security dismissed the case twice.
"It's taking place in Washington by a judge and a decision will be made," the biographer continued. "So I think he should be quaking in his boots. It could make a for a very difficult situation."
"If we heard that he was allowed to go through, despite his blood taken, there would be a huge upheaval," she added. "Because there's quite a few well-known people who have been turned away from America because of their so-called criminal records."
U.S. Immigration Christi Jackson acknowledged the public's concerns in a statement.
"Anything that he has admitted to regarding drug use before the age of 18 should not affect his eligibility for a U.S. visa," Jackson stated.
"If he had admitted to drug use when he was over 18, in order for it to lead to visa ineligibility, the admission would have to have been a valid admission which means it cannot just be out in the news or written in their book," she explained.