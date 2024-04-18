Prince Harry Renounces British Residency, Changes His Primary Residence to the U.S. After Moving to California

Harry's immigration process became a controversial topic after the royal admitted to abusing illegal substances in his book, Spare. OK! previously reported Donald Trump hinted at deporting the duke if he were to win the 2024 presidency.

“No. We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action," Trump said on GB News.

“Appropriate action? Which might mean…not staying in America?” journalist Nigel Farage asked.

“Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago," the politician replied.