Royal Snub! King Charles III Allegedly Ignored Wave From 'Today' Anchor Savannah Guthrie
As Today continues its extended coverage surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, it seems even a seasoned journalist like Savannah Guthrie isn’t immune to the occasional monarchial mishap.
On Monday, September 12, the morning television staple took to Instagram with a clip depicting moments from a particularly chaotic day on the job — including what appeared to be a royal snub from King Charles III.
A PRINCE NO MORE: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRINCE CHARLES' OFFICIAL TITLE AS KING
While filming in front of London’s Buckingham Palace, Guthrie offered a wave to the newly-minted monarch, who was spotted driving by their filming set-up. Yet sadly for the NBC icon, it seems her friendly gesture was met with a whole lot of nothing.
“I waved, but they didn’t wave back,” she said in a clip shared to her Instagram Story. “But they have a busy day ahead of them.”
QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES CANCELED 'TODAY' INTERVIEW AFTER NEWS OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S HEALTH WOES, JENNA BUSH HAGER SAYS
Yet it seems unreciprocated waves isn't the only snafus the Today team has faced amid the Queen’s passing.
Hours before the monarch’s death would send shockwaves around the globe, Guthrie’s Today costar Jenna Bush Hager revealed she had been scheduled to conduct an interview with Britain's now-Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles that day prior to the Queen’s seemingly sudden health woes.
“We were just hours away from our interview when she and her husband took off to go see Her Majesty the Queen in Balmoral,” the news anchor revealed during a stand up in front of the Dumfries House in Scotland, noting that she had spoken to King Charles — then Prince Charles — the day before.
“They have schedules that are packed full of events for philanthropy,” the first daughter continued. “Our interview was just one of many things the Duchess had in her calendar today, so we know from the palace that this is not something they would do lightly."
The daytime TV maven also offered a supportive message for the royal family.
“I know that public grieving is a very difficult thing and right now their thoughts are with their mother,” she continued. “The whole United Kingdom is thinking about the Queen.”