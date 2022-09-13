Royal Snub! King Charles III Allegedly Ignored Wave From 'Today' Anchor Savannah Guthrie

As Today continues its extended coverage surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, it seems even a seasoned journalist like Savannah Guthrie isn’t immune to the occasional monarchial mishap.

On Monday, September 12, the morning television staple took to Instagram with a clip depicting moments from a particularly chaotic day on the job — including what appeared to be a royal snub from King Charles III.

While filming in front of London’s Buckingham Palace, Guthrie offered a wave to the newly-minted monarch, who was spotted driving by their filming set-up. Yet sadly for the NBC icon, it seems her friendly gesture was met with a whole lot of nothing.