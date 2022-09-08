Piers Morgan, Jennifer Garner & More Lead Tributes After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing — See Reactions

Gary Janetti also penned a tribute on Instagram along with a snap of the Queen and her great-grandson Prince George writing, "RIP Gan Gan," while The Real Housewives of Dubai and former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury shared a photo along side a heartfelt caption which read, What a terrible loss we suffer today … my heart goes out to her family #TheQueen ❤️ i had the pleasure of meeting her as a little girl never to be forgotten xx #england."

Lisa Vanderpump penned a statement which read, "We knew this day was inevitable but such overwhelming sadness at the loss of one of the most inspirational women the world has known. Her reign was exemplary as she saw our nation through so many crises. Not just a monarch but also a matriarch to our country and the commonwealth. Heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Our hearts are broken."