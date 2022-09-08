Piers Morgan, Jennifer Garner & More Lead Tributes After Queen Elizabeth II's Passing — See Reactions
Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at the age of 96. The head of the British Monarchy died at her home on Thursday, September 8, in Balmoral, Scotland, surrounded by her loved ones.
Hollywood's elite took to Twitter to pay tribute to the long reigning royal with Piers Morgan writing on Twitter, "BREAKING NEWS: RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you."
Jennifer Garner shared a photo of a young queen Elizabeth to Instagram alongside the caption, "What an elegant, incredible woman. 💔." Naomi Campbell also shared a picture of the royal with her pups to her Instagram stories along with hearts and prayer hands.
Gary Janetti also penned a tribute on Instagram along with a snap of the Queen and her great-grandson Prince George writing, "RIP Gan Gan," while The Real Housewives of Dubai and former Ladies of London star Caroline Stanbury shared a photo along side a heartfelt caption which read, What a terrible loss we suffer today … my heart goes out to her family #TheQueen ❤️ i had the pleasure of meeting her as a little girl never to be forgotten xx #england."
Lisa Vanderpump penned a statement which read, "We knew this day was inevitable but such overwhelming sadness at the loss of one of the most inspirational women the world has known. Her reign was exemplary as she saw our nation through so many crises. Not just a monarch but also a matriarch to our country and the commonwealth. Heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family. Our hearts are broken."
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, September 8, Buckingham Palace released a rare statement regarding her Majesty's health. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
In light of the Queen's health declining, her son Prince Charles, along with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen's grandson Prince William traveled to Balmoral, Scotland to be by her side. Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie were also in attendance.
Additionally, Prince Harry rushed to be present for the head of the family's final moments, deciding to skip the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday, September 8. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were reportedly not present at the time of her passing.