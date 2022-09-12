Jenna Bush Hager Says Queen Elizabeth's Death Was 'A Surprise' To The Royal Family

Jenna Bush Hager was with King Charles the night before Queen Elizabeth died at 96 years old. "I did get to have dinner with Prince Charles on the last night he would be prince," she said.

"I think it was a surprise, I mean we had a wonderful evening, filled with conversation, it felt joyful," she said of the terrible news.

The Today host was supposed to chat with Charles and Queen Camilla, but they had to cancel the meeting. "They said, ‘The Queen is ill, and they have gone and rushed off to be with her," Bush Hager recalled. "And we just said, ‘Our hearts are with them.'"