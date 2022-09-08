Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles Canceled 'Today' Interview After News Of Queen Elizabeth II's Health Woes, Jenna Bush Hager Says

“We were just hours away from our interview when she and her husband took off to go see Her Majesty the Queen in Balmoral,” the former first daughter explained to her fellow anchors while standing outside of Scotland’s Dumfries House.

“This is not something they do lightly,” Hager added. “They have schedules that are packed full of events for philanthropy. Our interview was just one of many things the Duchess had in her calendar today, so we know from the palace that this is not something they would do lightly."