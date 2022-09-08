Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles Canceled 'Today' Interview After News Of Queen Elizabeth II's Health Woes, Jenna Bush Hager Says
The interview that almost was!
Long before Queen Elizabeth II’s ailing health and ultimate death sent shockwaves across the globe, it seems the newly minted Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles, had envisioned her Thursday going much differently. In fact, she was set to speak with Today anchor Jenna Bush Hager.
On September 8, the daytime talk show host revealed that she was initially set to chat with the royal earlier that day, explaining their meeting had been canceled amid news that the Queen’s health had taken a turn for the worse.
“We were just hours away from our interview when she and her husband took off to go see Her Majesty the Queen in Balmoral,” the former first daughter explained to her fellow anchors while standing outside of Scotland’s Dumfries House.
HIS MAJESTY: ROYAL FAMILY DECLARES TITLES TO KING CHARLES AND QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA FOLLOWING DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II
“This is not something they do lightly,” Hager added. “They have schedules that are packed full of events for philanthropy. Our interview was just one of many things the Duchess had in her calendar today, so we know from the palace that this is not something they would do lightly."
While Hager says she “got to spend some time with King Charles III the night before," she said her plans to speak with Camilla were ultimately shuttered in light of these painful circumstances.
“I know that public grieving is a very difficult thing and right now their thoughts are with their mother,” she continued, adding that “the whole United Kingdom is thinking about the Queen.”
Prior to Hager’s revelation, Buckingham Palace issued a rare update pertaining to the Queen’s health.
WHO IS THE NEW QUEEN CONSORT, CAMILLA PARKER BOWLES? GET TO KNOW KING CHARLES' WIFE
"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” read the since-removed statement. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."
Hours later, the palace announced the Queen had died.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” a note read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”