Royal Snub: Throwback Photo Shared for Prince Edward's Birthday Features All His Siblings — Except Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew
March 10 2026, Updated 2:39 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew was left out of a throwback photo that was posted for Prince Edward's birthday on March 10 amid his ongoing scandals.
The Royal Collection Trust celebrated the Duke of Edinburgh's 62nd birthday with a fun black-and-white photo featuring a young Edward with a 20-year-old King Charles. and a teenage Princess Anne.
The Duke of Edinburgh Turned 62 on March 10
"Happy birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh, born on this day in 1964," the organization captioned the snapshot on Instagram. "Prince Edward plays with his big brother and sister in this photo from 1969."
However, the disgraced ex-Duke of York was nowhere to be found. Andrew was born in 1960 and is the third (and favorite) child of the late Queen Elizabeth.
The Snapshot Didn't Include Disgraceful Ex-Prince Andrew
The photo featured Charles, now 77, riding in a toy car with Edward on his lap while Anne looked off into the distance in the background, as she sat on the ground.
Edward and his wife, Sophie, were absent from the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 as they are currently in Italy for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Games, supporting Team Great Britain.
Other senior members of The Firm, such as Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were in attendance at the church ceremony.
Inside Ex-Prince Andrew's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein
Both events follow Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest last month. Andrew was apprehended by Thames Valley cops at his Sandringham Estate home on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
The ex-royal's association with dead financier Jeffrey Epstein has caused much chaos for the royal family in recent years.
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3, Edward spoke out about his older brother.
Prince Edward Spoke Out About His Brother Last Month
"It’s really important to remember the victims," Edward said. “And who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in all this."
Andrew's friendship with Epstein stretches back to the late '90s, as he was also pals with Epstein and his madame Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre filed a suit against Andrew in 2022, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.
As a result of his affiliation with Epstein, Andrew had his royal peerages and titles yanked away from him by Charles in October 2025. He was also evicted from his Windsor home, Royal Lodge.