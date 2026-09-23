Ruby Rose Gets Emotional Remembering Late Best Friend Hayden Panettiere: 'We Spoke Every Day'

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Ruby Rose became emotional while remembering her late best friend Hayden Panettiere during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. When asked how she hopes Panettiere will be remembered, Rose struggled to hold back tears. “That was my best friend. We spoke every day for five years,” she said.

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Rose Recalls Their Instant Connection

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere died in August.

Rose, an Australian actress and model best known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2 and Batwoman, explained that she initially wasn’t sure whether she wanted to form friendships with other celebrities because of her previous experiences in the entertainment industry. However, that changed when she met Panettiere. Rose recalled that the two immediately connected and eventually discovered they had a lot in common. Their friendship continued for five years, with the pair texting and checking in on each other every day. “It’s a bigger group now, there’s 14 of us that we’ve collected over the years. That’s my family,” Rose said in the interview.

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Rose Says Panettiere Wanted to Tell Her Own Story

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was close with Ruby Rose.

The actress also shared what she believed Panettiere, who died in August, "wanted" most out of life and from her experiences in the public eye. “Hayden, all that she ever wanted was to have her story told, her way, on her terms,” Rose said. “She really wanted to have an experience like Collin [Gosselin] and I are having at the moment,” Rose said, referring to Special Forces.

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Rose Remembers Panettiere’s Legacy

Source: MEGA Ruby Rose said she spoke with the late star 'every day.'

The emotional interview comes one month after she died at age 36. On Tuesday, September 22, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed her death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. The manner of death has been ruled an accident. As OK! previously reported, Panettiere was found unresponsive at an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16.

Inside Her Death

Source: MEGA The star was with Brian Hickerson at the time of her death.