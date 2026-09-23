Ruby Rose Gets Emotional Remembering Late Best Friend Hayden Panettiere: 'We Spoke Every Day'
Sept. 22 2026, Published 10:59 p.m. ET
Ruby Rose became emotional while remembering her late best friend Hayden Panettiere during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.
When asked how she hopes Panettiere will be remembered, Rose struggled to hold back tears.
“That was my best friend. We spoke every day for five years,” she said.
Rose Recalls Their Instant Connection
Rose, an Australian actress and model best known for her roles in Orange Is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2 and Batwoman, explained that she initially wasn’t sure whether she wanted to form friendships with other celebrities because of her previous experiences in the entertainment industry.
However, that changed when she met Panettiere.
Rose recalled that the two immediately connected and eventually discovered they had a lot in common. Their friendship continued for five years, with the pair texting and checking in on each other every day.
“It’s a bigger group now, there’s 14 of us that we’ve collected over the years. That’s my family,” Rose said in the interview.
Rose Says Panettiere Wanted to Tell Her Own Story
The actress also shared what she believed Panettiere, who died in August, "wanted" most out of life and from her experiences in the public eye.
“Hayden, all that she ever wanted was to have her story told, her way, on her terms,” Rose said.
“She really wanted to have an experience like Collin [Gosselin] and I are having at the moment,” Rose said, referring to Special Forces.
- 'Nashville' Stars and Famous Friends Attend Hayden Panettiere's Memorial as Family Remembers Her
- Hayden Panettiere's Death at 36 Leaves Rosie O'Donnell 'Heartbroken' as Stars Flood Social Media With Tributes
- The Full Hayden Panettiere Celebration of Life Program Reveals Unseen Tributes and Special Thanks Including Ex Wladimir Klitschko
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Rose Remembers Panettiere’s Legacy
The emotional interview comes one month after she died at age 36.
On Tuesday, September 22, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed her death has been ruled as toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, alprazolam, methocarbamol and quetiapine. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.
As OK! previously reported, Panettiere was found unresponsive at an Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16.
Inside Her Death
Panettiere was found by her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson's brother, Zach Hickerson.
Brian reportedly administered Narcan and performed life-saving measures before emergency crews got to the Airbnb.
Hayden was in cardiac arrest when officials arrived, but they were unable to save her.
The actress was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:30 pm.
She was recently honored in California by her friends and family.
The memorial program, obtained by TMZ, featured a "Special Thanks" section that included Hayden's former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, who is also the father of her daughter.
A tribute displayed at the ceremony read, "May her fierce and beautiful light shine on forever."
Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, was in attendance, but her mother, Lesley Vogel, missed the celebration due to a family emergency.
Brian and Zach were reportedly not invited to the celebration.
According to TMZ, Brian "understands" why he was left off the guest list.