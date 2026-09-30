Ruby Rose Reveals How 'Batwoman' Stunt Nearly Paralyzed Her: 'Four Years of My Life Gone'

Article continues below advertisement

Playing a member of the celebrated Batman family may make an actor seem invulnerable, but one Bat-actor has revealed that putting on the cape and cowl can be life-threatening. Ruby Rose played the title character of the CW Batwoman series in 2019 and 2020, and currently appears on the Fox reality TV show Special Forces, in which celebrities undergo military-style training and tests. During an episode of Special Forces, she shared that a stunt gone wrong led to a broken neck that caused her to suffer for four years.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Not Really That Action Star, Am I? I'm Just Ruby'

Source: MEGA Ruby Rose, seen here on the set of 'Batwoman' in 2019, left the show after the first season.

'I've always done all of my own stunts, so I could turn up as Ruby the actress. But I had an accident in 2019 on the set of Batwoman... everything went bad from there,” she said. “I broke my neck twice already and I have got two replacement discs. There was no bouncing back, there was no part of me left, I was just a shell. Four years of my life gone. Eventually it's like, I'm not really that action star, am I? I'm just Ruby.'” She left the show after the first season, citing toxic working conditions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ruby Rose said that she was out of commission for weeks after her surgery.

The 40-year-old Rose did many of her own stunts on the show, and had the injuries to show for it. She said she suffered two herniated discs and risked permanent paralysis. In 2019, she was told by her doctor that the discs were close to severing her spinal cord. She underwent surgery and posted a graphic three-minute clip of the surgery on her Instagram. “Well, that was fun,” she noted at the time. The 40-year-old Rose first found fame in the third season of Orange is the New Black, and appeared in XXX: Return of Xander Cage and John Wick: Chapter 2, both in 2017. Injury has continued to follow the Australian-born actress. This summer, she fell into her swimming pool and suffered multiple broken ribs.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ruby Rose has also accused singer Katy Perry of sexual assault, which Perry denies.

The reveal comes several months after she accused singer Katy Perry of “sexually assaulting” her in Australia more than a decade ago. "Katy Perry sexual assualted [sic] me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," the actress posted on Threads in April. "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

Source: MEGA Ruby Rose appears on the FOX show.