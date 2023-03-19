Rudy Giuliani Slams 'Damn Liar' Stormy Daniels, Blasts Manhattan D.A. For Targeting Trump Over 'Personal Sexual Situation'
This weekend, former president Donald Trump insisted he'd learned through a series of "illegal leaks" that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21. This information comes as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has been investigating the embattled politician regarding the alleged hush money paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016 in order to cover up their 2006 affair.
In a recent interview, Rudy Giuliani — who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer — attempted to write off the entire investigation as a private matter, before branding Daniels a "damn liar."
"This is a personal sexual situation. What about Bill Clinton? That wasn’t worse?" he argued during an appearance on Newsmax. "This guy allegedly ... I’m telling you it’s untrue."
"As his personal friend, I’m going to tell you categorically she’s lying. Categorically," the former mayor of New York City continued. " I can tell you personally why I know that. She’s a damn liar!"
Aside from taking shots at Daniels, the irate 78-year-old went after Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for choosing to pursue the case in the first place.
Added Giuliani, "Manhattan has suffered unbelievable levels of crime under this incompetent and communist, this [George] Soros-paid-for-piece-of-I don’t know what."
As OK! previously reported, Pence also ripped the Manhattan DA for focusing on Trump when there were allegedly more serious problems to tackle in New York.
"The fact that the Manhattan DA thinks that indicting President Trump is his top priority, I think, just tells you everything you need to know about the radical left in this country," the former vice president stated in a Sunday, March 19, appearance on ABC This Week.
"We['ve] got real challenges in this country today ... The American people are anxious about the future and here we go again, back into another politically charged prosecution directed at the former president of the United States," Pence told host Jonathan Karl. "I would just hope for better."
