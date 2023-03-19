Rudy Giuliani Slams 'Damn Liar' Stormy Daniels, Blasts Manhattan D.A. For Targeting Trump Over 'Personal Sexual Situation'

This weekend, former president Donald Trump insisted he'd learned through a series of "illegal leaks" that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21. This information comes as the Manhattan District Attorney's Office has been investigating the embattled politician regarding the alleged hush money paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016 in order to cover up their 2006 affair.

In a recent interview, Rudy Giuliani — who previously served as Trump's personal lawyer — attempted to write off the entire investigation as a private matter, before branding Daniels a "damn liar."