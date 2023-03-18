'Deeply Anxious' Donald Trump Spotted Boarding Private Jet After Declaring He's Going To Be Arrested Next Week

The former president has reportedly been “deeply anxious” about the possibility of being put behind bars since his first run-in with the law in the 1970s. Trump might have to face his fears after the 45th commander-in-chief revealed he thinks that the Manhattan DA will indict him for his alleged dealings with Stormy Daniels.

As OK! previously reported, the father-of-five faces prosecution for his $130,000 dollar alleged hush payment to the adult film star during the 2016 election. Today, Trump claimed he'd learned new information on the situation that he then shared on his platform Truth Social.