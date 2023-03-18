'Deeply Anxious' Donald Trump Spotted Boarding Private Jet After Declaring He's Going To Be Arrested Next Week
Donald Trump packed his bags and hopped on his private jet just hours after announcing he believes he’ll be arrested Tuesday, March 21.
The politician was escorted by security while entering his plane on Saturday, March 18, before jetting off to watch a college wrestling competition.
The former president has reportedly been “deeply anxious” about the possibility of being put behind bars since his first run-in with the law in the 1970s. Trump might have to face his fears after the 45th commander-in-chief revealed he thinks that the Manhattan DA will indict him for his alleged dealings with Stormy Daniels.
As OK! previously reported, the father-of-five faces prosecution for his $130,000 dollar alleged hush payment to the adult film star during the 2016 election. Today, Trump claimed he'd learned new information on the situation that he then shared on his platform Truth Social.
The 76-year-old said he came to learn he will be arrested due to "illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan District Attorneys office which allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros."
He further claimed, “with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading republican candidate & former President of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week."
Trump concluded the message by urging his supporters to "protest" and "take our nation back!"
Earlier this month, Trump biographer Tim O'Brien weighed in on the situation, revealing that the payout to Daniels was more likely about saving the republican’s marriage rather than swaying election results.
"Donald Trump has a long history of cheating on his wives, and I think he was probably more afraid at that point of Melania Trump than he was of the electorate, so he had a motivation to try and get this out of the way."
The millionaire was alleged to have cheated on his wife with Daniels in 2006 after being married for just one year. He is also speculated to have had an affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal in 2006.