Former VP Mike Pence Claims He's 'Taken Aback At The Idea' Of Donald Trump's Potential Arrest
Former Vice President Mike Pence confessed to being shocked by the news that Donald Trump may be arrested in connection with his alleged 2016 hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
During a Sunday, March 19, appearance on ABC This Week, Pence argued there are bigger problems for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to handle than Trump's personal affairs.
"I'm taken aback at the idea of indicting a former President of the United States, at a time when there's a crime wave in New York City," he explained to host Jonathan Karl. "The fact that the Manhattan DA thinks that indicting President Trump is his top priority, I think, just tells you everything you need to know about the radical left in this country."
"I just feel like it's just not what the American people want to see," he continued. "We got real challenges in this country today."
Pence went on to cite inflation, a border crisis and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as major concerns that could be seen as more important than indicting the embattled businessman.
"...The American people are anxious about the future and here we go again, back into another politically charged prosecution directed at the former president of the United States," he added. "I would just hope for better."
As OK! previously reported, Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday, March 18, to claim he'd heard by means of "illegal leaks" that the Manhattan DA's office would indict him on Tuesday, March 21, before calling for his supporters to "protest" to "save America."
However, the ex VP's defense of Trump comes after he repeatedly and harshly criticized his former boss for his alleged involvement in inciting the January 6 Capitol riots.
"President Trump was wrong," the 63-year-old slammed the politician in a mid-March speech. "I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable."
"Make no mistake about it, what happened that day was a disgrace," he continued. "And it mocks decency to portray it any other way."
