Former VP Mike Pence Claims He's 'Taken Aback At The Idea' Of Donald Trump's Potential Arrest

"I'm taken aback at the idea of indicting a former President of the United States, at a time when there's a crime wave in New York City," he explained to host Jonathan Karl. "The fact that the Manhattan DA thinks that indicting President Trump is his top priority, I think, just tells you everything you need to know about the radical left in this country."

"I just feel like it's just not what the American people want to see," he continued. "We got real challenges in this country today."