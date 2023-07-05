New Mom Rumer Willis Flaunts Her 'Cans' in Seductive Bikini After Welcoming Daughter Louetta
Rumer Willis is feeling herself in her new motherhood era.
The famous offspring of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore took to Instagram Tuesday, July 4, to ring in the holiday with a bikini snap showcasing her chest
“Happy 4th from Me and my Cans,” the mother-of-one captioned the bikini selfie taken by the pool. The green bikini top perfectly contrasted her fiery red hair, which she wore down naturally, pushing it all to one side so the sun captured her new-mom glow.
Her fans couldn’t get enough of her showing off her curves months after giving birth, with one pointing out: “The veins of life.”
“I love you Ru! And your beautiful amazing baby feeders!” praised another, with a third gushing: “You have beautiful cans.”
Fellow famous offspring Ireland Baldwin — who gave birth to her first child in May — commented laughing crying emojis.
This wasn’t the first time Willis showed off her body since welcoming her bun in the oven. Mere weeks ago, the 34-year-old highlighted her "mom bod" via her Instagram Story two months after giving birth.
Posing for a mirror selfie in white sweatpants, a matching crop top and a white cardigan, Willis offered a full-body shot of her impressive physique.
OK! reported Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their first child together — a baby girl — in April, sharing a photo of the newborn at the time.
"Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨You are pure magic🌱Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," the House Bunny star captioned the sweet snap. "You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨."
Aside from the couple being over the moon with the new addition to their young family, Louetta’s grandfather also couldn’t be happier.
"Rumer knew when she was pregnant that this was a special time, not just for her, but for her dad, too," a source explained, noting that the A-lister "lit up when he held little Lou."
"It was such an emotional moment — so many feelings. Rumer was in tears," the source gushed, as the star's previous aphasia diagnosis was updated to frontotemporal dementia in February. "There wasn’t a dry eye in the room. It was beautiful and bittersweet."