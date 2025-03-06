or
Rumer Willis Sizzles in Mom Demi Moore's Iconic Gold Swimsuit From 'Striptease' 29 Years After the Film's Release

Photo of Rumer Willis and Demi Moore.
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis is Demi Moore's eldest daughter.

By:

March 6 2025, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

History repeats itself!

Demi Moore’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, recently flaunted her curves in the actress’ iconic gold swimsuit from 1996’s Striptease.

rumer willis sizzles mom demi moore gold swimsuit striptease
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis played Demi Moore's on-screen daughter in 'Striptease' at age 7.

During the photoshoot, the mother-of-one posed in the metallic ensemble, which she accessorized with black stiletto heels and black shades. The Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star even included her daughter, Louetta, who tuns 2 years old next month, in some of the shots.

Rumer appeared to be bare-faced in the images and wore her blonde locks in a natural wavy style.

In the ‘90s film, Willis played Moore’s on-screen daughter when she was only 7 years old. When movie was made, The Substance star, currently 62, was 36 years old, the same age Willis is now.

At the time Striptease's release, the scene where the Oscar nominee — who shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex Bruce Willis — strips down to the shiny swimwear was hugely controversial.

rumer willis sizzles mom demi moore gold swimsuit striptease
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore's character in 'Striptease' was a single mom and former FBI secretary who turned to stripping to pay for her custody battle.

In a recent interview with Variety, Demi spoke about the backlash she received for playing a single mom and former FBI secretary who starts stripping to pay for her custody battle.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I loved my body,” she confessed. “The reality is, so much of it was me calling in certain projects that would give me an opportunity to help me overcome insecurities about my body.”

The mom-of-three explained that she’s always been interested in provocative media, but “not in a sexual way, but things that provoke meaningful thought.”

“There was an interesting kind of judgment placed on a woman who worked as a dancer, but the idea was that this was a woman trying to take care of her child in the best way she could,” she added.

rumer willis sizzles mom demi moore gold swimsuit striptease
Source: MEGA

Rumer Willis paired the iconic gold swimsuit with black platform stilettos and matching sunglasses.

As OK! previously reported, Demi last made headlines after she lost the Oscar for Best Actress to much younger star Mikey Madison at the 97th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2.

After presenter Emma Stone revealed Mikey had won for her performance in Anora, over Demi's performance in The Substance, she appeared to grit her teeth and mutter a one-word response.

rumer willis sizzles mom demi moore gold swimsuit striptease
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex Bruce Willis.

"Demi says 'nice,' but she isn’t smiling when she says it," lip reading expert Nicola Hickling claimed after seeing a clip of Demi's reaction. "Her body is almost nodding like she had to force herself to say it."

Demi and Mikey were nominated alongside I'm Still Here star Fernanda Torres, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez and Wicked's Cynthia Erivo.

