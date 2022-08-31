Rumer Willis & Sister Tallulah Bask In Bikinis During End Of Summer Pool Day
Rumer Willis, 34, and her sister Tallulah, 28, showed off their bikini bodies during a relaxing day by the pool on Sunday, August 29. As summer nears its end, the sisters enjoyed some well-deserved bonding time with a last minute swim session.
The only person missing from the Willis trio was their sister, Scout, who is currently away on a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Jake Miller.
In released photos, the duo posed in skin-baring bikinis while they sipped on refreshing Cali Coffee beverages. The House Bunny star sported a chic white bikini with knot-tied accents, while The Whole Ten Yards actress wore a blue New York Knicks bandeau bathing suit top and a pair of green bottoms.
SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE ELSE NOTICES' AS ROMANCE RUMORS SPREAD
Rumer let her auburn curly hair loose while laying out on an inflatable strawberry pool float, while Tallulah threw hers up in a high bun.
Later on in their fun-filled day, Tallulah and her sister exchanged laughs while jumping in the pool and splashing around.
It seems like the duo were able to enjoy a stress-free family day together after saddening news broke just a few months ago of their father, Bruce Willis, stepping away from acting due to a battle with aphasia.
RUMER & TALLULAH WILLIS SPOTTED OUT & ABOUT IN CALIFORNIA FOLLOWING BRUCE WILLIS' APHASIA DIAGNOSIS
Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming Willis, was the one to share the heartbreaking news of the 67-year-old's cognitive disorder.
"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement from Wednesday, March 30, read.
Since the upsetting diagnosis was revealed to the public, The Die Hard actor's entire family coming together to keep his spirits high.
OK! previously exclusively reported ex-wife Demi Moore — with whom Bruce shares three of his five children with — united with the blended family to bring strength to their loved one during this difficult time.
“The family has kept Bruce’s struggle secret for some time, and telling the world wasn’t easy,” said an inside source. “But Demi wanted everyone to see very clearly that they’re all in this together as a family and that they love Bruce with all their hearts. Demi’s bond with Bruce is unbreakable, and he’s lucky to have her in his corner.”
Daily Mail reported photos from the Willis sisters' pool day.