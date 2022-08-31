Rumer Willis & Sister Tallulah Bask In Bikinis During End Of Summer Pool Day

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement from Wednesday, March 30, read.

Since the upsetting diagnosis was revealed to the public, The Die Hard actor's entire family coming together to keep his spirits high.

OK! previously exclusively reported ex-wife Demi Moore — with whom Bruce shares three of his five children with — united with the blended family to bring strength to their loved one during this difficult time.

“The family has kept Bruce’s struggle secret for some time, and telling the world wasn’t easy,” said an inside source. “But Demi wanted everyone to see very clearly that they’re all in this together as a family and that they love Bruce with all their hearts. Demi’s bond with Bruce is unbreakable, and he’s lucky to have her in his corner.”

Daily Mail reported photos from the Willis sisters' pool day.