Rumer Willis Shares She's Recovering From The Stomach Flu On Social Media
Get well soon!
It seems flu season started early for actress Rumer Willis, with the star revealing she was in the process of recovering from the affliction in a social media post earlier this week.
On Tuesday, September 27, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum took to her Instagram Story, sharing a text post from popular aesthetic page @touchmysense_ about needing “a hug and 6 months of sleep.”
“Got hit by a nasty stomach flu and man I’m still so sensitive,” the 34-year-old actress, the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, captioned the post.
This isn’t the only instance in which the star has gotten candid about her health woes. Back in February 2021, the star shared a heartfelt post detailing her struggles with “bad anxiety,” which she said can make her feel as though she’s “dying.”
“I get nauseous and my heart won’t slow down,” Rumer wrote to her nearly 1 million followers alongside a video of herself looking into the camera. "It sometimes feels like a force so much bigger than me has taken over the control panel in my [brain]."
Yet even amid these intense emotions, the star shared that she attempts to “lean into the discomfort” as a means of coping.
“I have to catch myself when I find myself focusing on just wishing it was somehow different," Rumer added. “So here I am, sitting here feeling like I’m gonna melt, even though I know I won’t and just trying to lean into the discomfort as scary and painful as that is."
Shortly after her emotional post, the star shared a positive update, telling fans that she "felt so loved and supported" by their "amazingly kind messages.”
"I decided to take charge of my day. Put on a new dress," she wrote alongside a video of herself in her new outfit. "Put on some music and dance it out."