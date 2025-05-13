Russell Brand Says 'He's Lit Up by the Holy Spirit' After Being Granted Bail in Upcoming Rape and Sexual Assault Trial
Russell Brand has turned to faith ahead of his upcoming rape and sexual assault trial.
On Monday, May 12, the comedian, 49, revealed he now looks to a higher power instead of giving into the temptation of drugs, something he struggled with for years.
Russell Brand's Substance Abuse
"I used to take quite a lot of cocaine, crack, heroin, LSD, methamphetamines, ecstasy and marijuana, as well as pharmaceutical drugs, but now I'm lit up by the Holy Spirit," he wrote on X.
Brand's substance abuse led to a total of 12 arrests.
Inside Russell Brand's Charges
Brand's post comes more than two months after the London Metropolitan Police charged him with rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. The allegations — which were part of an 18-month investigation — were made by four different women, with the incidents occurring from 1999 to 2005.
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said in a press conference that the "women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers."
"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police," he said.
How the Comedian Responded to the Allegations
The Get Him to the Greek actor denied the allegations and responded with a social media video.
"I've always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord," he began the clip.
"I was a drug addict, a s-- addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity," Brand declared. "I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes. I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that."
Russell Brand Was Granted Bail
On May 2, the stand-up comic attended a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in England.
In photos obtained by OK!, the British star looked stoic and wore a casual outfit and sunglasses as he made his way into the building. He was granted bail, with his next hearing scheduled for Friday, May 30, at London's Central Criminal Court.
Brand was also accused of sexually harassing several other women, but no charges were ever filed, as some workplace accusations were never properly addressed.