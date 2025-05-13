Russell Brand Says 'He's Lit Up by the Holy Spirit' After Being Granted Bail in Upcoming Rape and Sexual Assault Trial

Brand's post comes more than two months after the London Metropolitan Police charged him with rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. The allegations — which were part of an 18-month investigation — were made by four different women, with the incidents occurring from 1999 to 2005.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said in a press conference that the "women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers."

"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police," he said.