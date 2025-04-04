or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > russell brand
OK LogoNEWS

'I Was Never a Rapist': Russell Brand Responds to Bombshell Sexual Assault Charges

Photo of Russell Brand.
Source: mega

Russell Brand was charged with rape and sexual assault by London Metropolitan Police after an investigation into the actor's past began in 2023.

By:

April 4 2025, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Russell Brand has spoken out for the first time after he was hit with a series of intense charges.

In a social media video uploaded on Friday, April 4, the disgraced actor, 49, owned up to his drug and s-- addiction while insisting his innocence following the London Metropolitan Police Department's announcement that Brand had been charged with rape, oral rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand responds assault charges denies consensual
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand has denied all accusations made against him.

Article continues below advertisement

While admitting his past wasn't perfect, Brand declared via X (formerly named Twitter): "I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord."

"I was a drug addict, a s-- addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes," he begged. "I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that."

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand responds assault charges denies consensual
Source: MEGA

The disgraced actor released a video statement just hours after he was hit with several charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Brand — who was dressed casually in his video message — additionally used the clip as an opportunity to slam the U.K. government for allegedly trying to weaponize laws against him. He even took the time to promote an upcoming online show of his.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on May 2.

MORE ON:
russell brand

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand responds assault charges denies consensual
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand admitted he used to be addicted to s-- and drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

Brand's charges stem from him being accused of raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting another woman in Westminster in 2004 and sexually assaulting a third woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers," Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy confirmed to the press. "The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk."

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand responds assault charges denies consensual
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

Brand previously took to social media to try shutting down allegations made against him after they were first brought to light during a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's current affairs show Dispatches in September 2023.

"The relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," he claimed at the time. "I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.