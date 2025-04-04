'I Was Never a Rapist': Russell Brand Responds to Bombshell Sexual Assault Charges
Russell Brand has spoken out for the first time after he was hit with a series of intense charges.
In a social media video uploaded on Friday, April 4, the disgraced actor, 49, owned up to his drug and s-- addiction while insisting his innocence following the London Metropolitan Police Department's announcement that Brand had been charged with rape, oral rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.
While admitting his past wasn't perfect, Brand declared via X (formerly named Twitter): "I’ve always told you guys that when I was young and single before I had my wife and family … I was a fool, man. I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord."
"I was a drug addict, a s-- addict, and an imbecile. But what I never was, was a rapist. I’ve never engaged in nonconsensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes," he begged. "I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I'm incredibly grateful for that."
Brand — who was dressed casually in his video message — additionally used the clip as an opportunity to slam the U.K. government for allegedly trying to weaponize laws against him. He even took the time to promote an upcoming online show of his.
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on May 2.
Brand's charges stem from him being accused of raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting another woman in Westminster in 2004 and sexually assaulting a third woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.
"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers," Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy confirmed to the press. "The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk."
Brand previously took to social media to try shutting down allegations made against him after they were first brought to light during a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's current affairs show Dispatches in September 2023.
"The relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," he claimed at the time. "I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny."