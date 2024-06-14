Russell Brand Investigation Finds That Complaints Over the Star Making Female Colleagues 'Uncomfortable' Were Never 'Adequately Addressed'
The investigation into Russell Brand's workplace scandal found that no action was ever taken against him despite colleagues' concerns about his inappropriate antics.
In a new report conducted by production company Banijay and legal firm Lewis Silkin, it was revealed that no official complaints were actually made when he was with the brand from 2004 to 2008.
However, several staffers made negative informal comments about the comedian, "particularly in relation to him asking runners to obtain phone numbers of audience members and female crew members feeling uncomfortable or intimidated by his behaviour."
According to the report, the British star, 49, was "very flirtatious" with his female coworkers and would sometimes be completely naked in front of Endemol employees, the media company that was acquired by Banijay.
Staffers on Big Brother's Big Mouth "felt largely unable to raise concerns about Brand due to his role as talent and a view that Brand’s behaviour was tolerated."
"There is evidence to suggest that such behaviour was tolerated as ‘Russell being Russell,'" the report stated.
It was also alleged that employees heard the rumors that the Get Him to the Greek star would "make crew members wait outside his dressing room whilst he m----------," but there was “insufficient information” to support those accusations.
In addition, staffers interviewed claimed they never heard the story about the woman who claimed he "flashed his p----" at her when she entered his dressing room.
"At the time of the Programmes being recorded there was minimal (if any) training provided to crew (or anyone else) regarding respect in the workplace, the code of conduct or ethical practices," the report explained. "There was also no clear escalation procedure in place for someone to follow if they wanted to raise a concern."
Brand found himself in hot water last year after a handful of women accused him of sexual assault, with one accusing him of rape.
The dad-of-one denied the claims in a social media video, calling them "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks."
"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous," Brand shared. "Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual."
"I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent. And I'm being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny," he continued. "I don't mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous, consensual conduct in the past."
"What I seriously refute are these very, very, serious criminal allegations," Brand concluded, adding that he believed his accusers were "coordinating" for an "attack" against him.
Variety reported on Banijay's investigation.