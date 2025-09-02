Russell Crowe Strips Down to His Bathing Suit as He Flaunts Weight Loss During Day Off in Spain

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Crowe is taking in the sunshine. The 61-year-old Oscar winner was spotted enjoying a laid-back beach day in Spain, showing off a noticeably slimmer frame.

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe enjoyed a beach day in Spain.

In one shot, Crowe kept things simple in a sky-blue bathing suit while lounging under an umbrella with a cigarette in hand. Sporting his signature scruffy beard and dark aviators, the Gladiator star looked confident as he relaxed with fiancée Britney Theriot by his side.

Another moment showed the actor strolling the shoreline before diving into the Marbella waters for a swim. Later, Crowe jumped on X (formerly Twitter) to share a selfie of himself and Theriot before a Vespa ride around town. Theriot was chic in an asymmetrical brown Venus-cut top with beige pants, leaning on the red Vespa as Crowe snapped the picture in a black polo and his shades.

Fans loved catching a glimpse of their Spanish getaway. “It’s a fantastic town … have fun, amazing food and be sure to drive to Cabopino beach for the sunset … Enjoy … Ve!Ve! ve! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ 🇪🇸,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Looking great Russell! 🥰.” “Looks like an awesome day!” a third said, while a fourth cheered, “Living your best life.”

Source: @russellcrowe/X The actor and his fiancée, Britney Theriot, zipped around on Vespas during their outing.

The European getaway comes on the heels of Crowe’s striking appearance at Wimbledon in July, where he showed off a trimmer build in a sharp black suit, crisp white shirt, colorful plaid tie and aviator shades. According to insiders, Theriot has been a driving force in his health transformation. “[His weight] was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him,” one source revealed.

To turn things around, the couple cleaned out their pantry and ditched junk food. “He didn’t want to go on a super calorie-restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits,” the insider explained. Crowe also “pretty much cut out the drinking” except for special occasions, and “he’s working with a personal trainer” to build stamina through cardio.

Source: MEGA Russell Crowe lost '30 pounds' by making healthier choices, a source claimed.

“He’s lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he’s still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight,” the source revealed.

“It’s not really about how he looks, this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come,” they added. “But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle and that means getting rid of his belly!”

Even so, the insider noted, “Britney loves him at any size.”

Source: MEGA Britney Theriot allegedly helped the 'Gladiator' alum improve his physique.