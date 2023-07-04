Russell Crowe Hints He May Retire From Acting Before Turning 60: 'You Will Never Hear From Me Again'
Russell Crowe could be pulling the plug on his illustrious acting career.
While appearing at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival over the weekend, the Les Misérables star hinted he might be ready to exit Hollywood after multiple decades as a leading man.
"You are standing in front of the mirror, and go: 'Who the f*** is that?" Crowe, who is about to turn 60, said of the aging process. "I am in that period now."
"I will take Ridley Scott as my role model: he is still discovering new things in his work," he said, referencing the busy 85-year-old director. "Or I will just stop, and you will never hear from me again. I haven't decided what it's going to be. These are two very valid choices."
The revelation comes as the Gladiator star seems to be settling into a more stable part of his life — especially in the love department. As OK! previously reported, Crowe has a whole new outlook on things after meeting girlfriend Britney Theriot.
"He's so much calmer; the difference is like night and day," a source exclusively dished to OK! about how the 59-year-old has changed after his 2019 divorce from Danielle Spencer — with whom he shares sons Charles, 17 and Tennyson, 15.
- Sarah Jessica Parker VS Kim Cattrall, Chelsea Handler VS. Angelina Jolie & More Famous Celebrity Feuds
- Russell Crowe Has Been 'So Much Calmer' Since He Started Dating 30-Year-Old Britney Theriot, Source Spills
- Russell Crowe Pays Tribute To 'Beautiful' Dad With 'Cheeky Attitude' After Father Died On Board Flight At 85
The romance even influenced Crowe to lighten up when it came to his work, as he took on a small role in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, where he briefly starred as Zeus.
"He would never have done a cameo role in the past," the insider explained. "And instead of being his usual difficult self on set, he actually got on well with the crew and even signed autographs for fans."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Britney has brought Russell back down to earth, and now he’s just a big teddy bear!" the insider spilled about the couple, adding that Crowe ultimately "put all that ‘angry man’ garbage behind him."
Variety reported Crowe's comments about his career.