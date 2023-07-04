Russell Crowe Hints He May Retire From Acting Before Turning 60: 'You Will Never Hear From Me Again'

"You are standing in front of the mirror, and go: 'Who the f*** is that?" Crowe, who is about to turn 60, said of the aging process. "I am in that period now."

"I will take Ridley Scott as my role model: he is still discovering new things in his work," he said, referencing the busy 85-year-old director. "Or I will just stop, and you will never hear from me again. I haven't decided what it's going to be. These are two very valid choices."