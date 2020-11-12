New romance? Russell Crowe was spotted kissing his rumored new girlfriend, Britney Theriot, in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, November 10.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor, 56, wore a black T-shirt and shorts while he kissed the 30-year-old, who was wearing a black tank top and a skirt, on a tennis court. The lovebirds embraced after they took a break from their match.

One day later, the pair was seen playing tennis again at the exact same location. The duo was all smiles as they wore similar outfits with their racquets in hand. Crowe and Theriot were also photographed taking a break from their game.

6 FAMOUS MATCHMAKERS WHO ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR SOME OF THE BIGGEST CELEBRITY COUPLES TODAY!

The blonde beauty — who looks very similar to Crowe’s ex-wife, Danielle Spencer — and the Hollywood star acted alongside each other in the 2013 movie Broken City. The film was Theirot’s only acting credit, and she has since become a real estate agent.

This is not the first time the pair was spotted together. In October, the two made headlines after they took part in a tennis match.

The Gladiator alum wed Spencer in 2003, but they separated in 2013. In 2018, their divorce was finalized. “In other news … yesterday, April 9th , 2018, at 12:30pm Eastern Daylight time (Aus) … I officially became divorced. Thank you linesman. Thank you ball boys,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. The former flames share sons Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 14, together.

CELEB COUPLES GET REAL ABOUT QUARANTINE LIFE: JOHN LEGEND, CHRISSY TEIGEN, JUSTIN AND HAILEY BIEBER AND MORE

In 2015, the Cinderella Man star got candid about his relationship with his ex-wife. “I’ve loved Danielle Spencer since 1989 — that’s never going to change — and that’s one of the things where I stare at her and go, ‘How did this fail?’ I still can’t work it out, because my feelings for her have never changed,” he told The Sunday Times.

For her part, Spencer couldn’t help but rave about the dad of two. “The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended,” she told the Daily Telegraph in June. “We’ve had holidays together in the past and we can happily sit down and chat. We have a lot of respect for each other, and I consider him to be a member of my family.”