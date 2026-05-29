Russell Wilson Spills He and Ciara Are Interested in Having a 5th Child: 'God Willing'

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Are Ciara and Russell Wilson trying for another baby? During the Friday, May 29, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the NFL star, 37, teased that they have their eyes on expanding to a family of six. The couple played a game of “The Great Debate,” and when asked to argue in favor of PDA, Wilson hinted at their future plans.

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Source: TODAY Russell Wilson and Ciara guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“Well, speaking of PDA,” he said, grabbing the singer’s arm and pulling her closer to him. “She knows she likes PDA. Second of all, it’s [good] to show love. We are a beautiful Black couple with four amazing kids, hopefully five. And it’s good to show them that love is good. The world needs to have a little bit more love. I think we’re a great example of that, and I think ultimately, I mean, look how good you look, so how could I not?” “We did just hear you slip out five kids,” host Jenna Bush Hager called him out, while co-host Sheinelle Jones uttered a “wow.” “Maybe. God willing,” Ciara said. “I’ve said this before, you know. Cinco,” Wilson maintained. The duo shares kids Amora, 2, Win, 5, and Sienna, 9. They also raise Future, 12, Ciara’s son from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

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Ciara and Russell Wilson Have Different Approaches to Arguments

Source: @ciara/Instagram Russell Wilson and Ciara might want a fifth child.

While Wilson expressed how much he likes PDA, Ciara argued the opposite. “You know I be feeling the vibes, but we got to keep it…I’m not pro, I’m con. I think sometimes it can be a little much, like people up in your grill,” she explained. “You want to be into it, but we can really get turnt up behind closed doors, you know what I’m saying? I be wanting to jump on you and stuff, but do I?” Jones later asked how the couple gets through disagreements. “I’m quiet, actually,” Ciara admitted, while Wilson agreed. “She goes quiet. I like to talk,” he said. “He’s like, ‘Right now.’ I’m like, ‘In a second,’” she continued.

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Is Russell Wilson Retiring From the NFL?

Source: MEGA Russell Wilson's future in football is up in the air.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Wilson let another important piece of information slip about his personal life: his NFL retirement. “You’re in the middle of making a big decision. We don’t need to get too nuance-y with football, but how do you navigate when you’re at a crossroads of big decisions you have to make?” Jones asked. “Oh, you’re trying to get the deets, huh?” the New York Giants alum joked. “I’m going to tell the deets right here on set.” “If there’s a place to give it, it’s us,” the host asserted.

Source: MEGA Russell Wilson and Ciara raise four kids together.