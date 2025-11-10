Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'Clenched Fists' and 'Shaking' Legs Spark Health Concerns: 'Looks Extremely Painful'

Article continues below advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest public appearance has sparked a global debate about his health after a video surfaced showing the 73-year-old leader's allegedly "shriveled" hands and visible discomfort. In the clip, which was captured at a conference in Russia last week, Putin could be seen standing stiffly beneath a basketball hoop with his hands clenched tightly at his sides. His right hand appeared notably thin and wrinkled, as critics called out his concerningly bulging veins. "Social media users are puzzled by what happened to the hands of the Russian dictator — they look extremely painful," pro-Ukrainian news outlet Nexta reported while sharing footage of the dictator from over the weekend.

Critics Call Out Vladimir Putin's 'Bulging Veins'

Source: @Gerashchenko_en/X The Russian president's legs were shaking in a recent video.

"What's with Putin's hands in this video? There's something wrong with Putin's hands," former advisor to Ukraine’s interior ministry Anton Gerashchenko questioned while re-sharing a clip of the Russian politician. "Apart from the fact that they’re covered in blood up to the elbows, his veins are bulging too." Meanwhile, Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon noted to a news outlet that "Putin clenches his hands into something resembling fists. They look swollen and sore, with veins bulging prominently on one hand."

Source: @Gerashchenko_en/X Vladimir Putin's clenched fists fueled rumors about the president's health.

Other users on X suggested the Russian leader might be suffering from a neurological or circulatory condition. "Putin, apart from being mentally sick, might also be physically sick," one user wrote, while another speculated that "his hands are bloated with the veins very swollen."

Is Vladimir Putin Having Trouble Standing?

Source: MEGA Vladimir Putin's veins appeared to be bulging out of his hands.

In addition to the concerns over his hands, some online commenters pointed out that Putin's legs appeared to tremble slightly as he stood, suggesting he may have difficulty remaining upright for long periods. One clip even sparked comparisons to Parkinson’s disease symptoms, though medical experts have repeatedly warned that video speculation alone cannot confirm any diagnosis.

What's with Putin's hands in this video? https://t.co/hF5yqgEFei pic.twitter.com/xl5Wopj2ID — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 9, 2025 Source: @Gerashchenko_en/X Vladimir Putin's office has dismissed reports about his health in recent years.

"His legs are shaking. I think he has difficulty standing for more than a few minutes. It looks like he suffers from some kind of health issues," someone alleged. The Kremlin has consistently denied claims that Putin is unwell. Over the years, officials have dismissed reports of serious illness as "fake news."

Vladimir Putin's 'Bulging Veins' Draw Comparisons to Donald Trump's Health Issues

Source: MEGA Social media users noticed similarities in Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's physical appearances.