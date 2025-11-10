or
Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'Clenched Fists' and 'Shaking' Legs Spark Health Concerns: 'Looks Extremely Painful'

Photo of Vladimir Putin.
Source: MEGA; @Gerashchenko_en/X

Vladimir Putin's latest appearance sparked health concerns.

Profile Image

Nov. 10 2025, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest public appearance has sparked a global debate about his health after a video surfaced showing the 73-year-old leader's allegedly "shriveled" hands and visible discomfort.

In the clip, which was captured at a conference in Russia last week, Putin could be seen standing stiffly beneath a basketball hoop with his hands clenched tightly at his sides. His right hand appeared notably thin and wrinkled, as critics called out his concerningly bulging veins.

"Social media users are puzzled by what happened to the hands of the Russian dictator — they look extremely painful," pro-Ukrainian news outlet Nexta reported while sharing footage of the dictator from over the weekend.

Critics Call Out Vladimir Putin's 'Bulging Veins'

Image of the Russian president's legs were shaking in a recent video.
Source: @Gerashchenko_en/X

The Russian president's legs were shaking in a recent video.

"What's with Putin's hands in this video? There's something wrong with Putin's hands," former advisor to Ukraine’s interior ministry Anton Gerashchenko questioned while re-sharing a clip of the Russian politician. "Apart from the fact that they’re covered in blood up to the elbows, his veins are bulging too."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Gordon noted to a news outlet that "Putin clenches his hands into something resembling fists. They look swollen and sore, with veins bulging prominently on one hand."

Image of Vladimir Putin's clenched fists fueled rumors about the president's health.
Source: @Gerashchenko_en/X

Vladimir Putin's clenched fists fueled rumors about the president's health.

Other users on X suggested the Russian leader might be suffering from a neurological or circulatory condition.

"Putin, apart from being mentally sick, might also be physically sick," one user wrote, while another speculated that "his hands are bloated with the veins very swollen."

Is Vladimir Putin Having Trouble Standing?

Vladimir Putin

Image of Vladimir Putin's veins appeared to be bulging out of his hands.
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin's veins appeared to be bulging out of his hands.

In addition to the concerns over his hands, some online commenters pointed out that Putin's legs appeared to tremble slightly as he stood, suggesting he may have difficulty remaining upright for long periods.

One clip even sparked comparisons to Parkinson’s disease symptoms, though medical experts have repeatedly warned that video speculation alone cannot confirm any diagnosis.

Source: @Gerashchenko_en/X

Vladimir Putin's office has dismissed reports about his health in recent years.

"His legs are shaking. I think he has difficulty standing for more than a few minutes. It looks like he suffers from some kind of health issues," someone alleged.

The Kremlin has consistently denied claims that Putin is unwell. Over the years, officials have dismissed reports of serious illness as "fake news."

Vladimir Putin's 'Bulging Veins' Draw Comparisons to Donald Trump's Health Issues

Image of social media users noticed similarities in Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's physical appearances.
Source: MEGA

Social media users noticed similarities in Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's physical appearances.

The growing chatter about Putin's health mirrors similar scrutiny surrounding Donald Trump, whose hands frequently draw attention due to their visible bruising.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously attributed Trump's skin discoloration to "tissue damage from frequent handshaking" while taking aspirin, part of a "standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."

While Putin's health remains a matter of speculation, his latest sighting reignited questions about the Russian president's physical condition — despite the Kremlin's efforts to brush off concerns.

