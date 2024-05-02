Ryan Gosling Reveals Burt Reynolds Had a Crush on His 'Beautiful' Mom Donna, Admits She 'Loved' the Attention From the Late Star
There's no doubt that Ryan Gosling is on nearly everyone's celebrity crush list, but back in the '90s, it was his mom's good looks that had people talking.
On the Wednesday, May 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Oscar nominee recalled how when he was filming his first movie, Frankenstein and Me, costar Burt Reynolds had eyes for his mother, Donna Gosling.
When Jimmy Kimmel asked the Barbie scene-stealer, 43, if he spent much time hanging out on set with Burt — who died in 2018 — Ryan replied, "It's complicated."
"Because I thought he took a shine to me. I thought he thought there was something special about me," he shared of working with him when he was 13 or 14. "And then I realized that I have a really beautiful mom."
"He was just kind of interested. It was like I was getting ... like a secondary shine. The real shine was for my mom. And I was like, 'Oh, this is secondary shine," the dad-of-two continued.
"How long did it take you to figure that out?" the comedian asked, to which the actor quipped, "I wish I had found out sooner."
Meanwhile, his mother "loved" the attention, but Ryan clarified "nothing" materialized between them.
The Hollywood heartthrob admitted the Smokey and the Bandit star was "friendly" and was often signing autographs for him, though he still thinks that was just to get on his mom's good side.
The Notebook lead also recalled how the late movie star told him a couple of memorable anecdotes.
"He gave me this odd piece of advice. He was like, 'Let me tell you something kid, Don't spend your whole life stepping over diamonds to live with a cubic zirconia.' I was like, 'I'm 13. I don't know what any of those things are,'" he spilled. "I don't know what any of that is. Stop looking at my mom! I'm right here."
Though Donna isn't in showbiz, Ryan brought her, his stepdad and his sister Mandi as his dates to the 2024 Academy Awards in March, where the foursome posed on the red carpet together.
As usual, Ryan's longtime love and the mother of his daughters, Eva Mendes, didn't attend the Los Angeles event — however, she did give his electric "I'm Just Ken" performance a shout-out on social media.
"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar’s, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋," she wrote on Instagram.