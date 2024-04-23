Ryan Gosling Refers to Eva Mendes as His 'Hero' After 13 Years Together

"Well, Eva, obviously," Gosling, who has been with Mendes since 2011, said in an interview. "And my uncle Bill. When I was in school, he said, ‘I’m going to put all your achievements in a scrapbook.' I didn’t want the scrapbook to stay empty. Uncle Bill believed in me at a time when I didn’t really believe in myself.”

"I often think about what’s going to matter to me on my deathbed, that I did and that I didn’t do. It puts things into perspective,” he said. “It always comes back to family first. I don’t think I’ll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first."