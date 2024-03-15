Eva Mendes Thanks Ryan Gosling for 'Holding Down the Fort at Home' With Their Daughters While She Attended Milan Fashion Week
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling traded places!
Though it's usually the actor who's in the spotlight for work, the mother-of-two revealed she was overseas in Italy last month for Milan Fashion Week while the Hollywood hunk stayed home with their daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.
"La Dolce Evita Made possible by….@dolcegabbana @genevieveherr @giannandreahair @erinwalshstyle @marianalvergara @ecobrow @chiara.ballisai @isamaravery," she captioned her Thursday, March 14, Instagram post, tagging all of the people who helped her get dolled up. "And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days 🖤🤍."
In the upload, the Hitch star, 50, showed off every angle of her outfit, which consisted of a sheer black and white polka dot floor-length robe, short black dress and white tights.
The stunning star added a black bow in her hair, red lipstick, a white belt and white heels to complete the look.
It was just a few days earlier that Mendes and her daughters attended Oscars rehearsals to see the Barbie scene-stealer, 43, practice for his "I'm Just Ken" performance.
Gosling told a reporter it was "amazing" to have his family there, explaining "they were front row, cheering me on, giving me notes — great notes," before his live act.
As OK! reported, the longtime lovebirds — who first started dating in 2011 — moved out of L.A. for the sake of their children.
"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," a source told a news outlet.
"They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood," the source continued. "They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."
"Eva and Ryan love their life. It's admirable how they've been able to create balance and boundaries," the insider said. "They care so much about their marriage and just want their girls to live a happy life."
Though Mendes opted out of attending the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, the insider insisted she's still "proud and excited" for all of the praise the movie star has been earning as of late.
Gosling ended up bringing his sister, Mandi, their mom and their stepdad to the awards show in Los Angeles.
The Canadian star lost Best Supporting Actor to Robert Downey Jr..