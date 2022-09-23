Former Child Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison After Brutally Murdering His Mother, Plotting Justin Trudeau Assassination

Grantham pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder — which automatically comes with a penalty of life behind bars where he lives in Canada — after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of head while she was playing piano. The actor also claimed that he had rehearsed the murder before committing it and later recorded her death.

"I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse," the iZombie actor told the judge at the time. "It hurts me to think about how badly I've wasted my life. In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I am sorry."