Who Is Ryan Grantham? Everything We Know About The Canadian Actor Who Killed His Mother
Ryan Grantham is a Canadian actor and model who was born in 1998.
Although he is known for his bit roles in Supernatural, iZombie, and Riverdale, as well as for playing "Rodney" in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, the young performer hit headlines everywhere when he confessed to killing his mother.
The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to second degree murder in a British Columbia Court back in March, admitting he shot his mom, Barbara Waite, in the back of her head while she was playing piano at their home on March 31, 2020, per CBC. Despite saying his mother was a compassionate woman who didn't deserve to die, Grantham both rehearsed and recorded the brutal slaying — and even took a video of himself confessing to the murder.
"I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse," Grantham reportedly told the judge. "It hurts me to think about how badly I've wasted my life. In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I am sorry."
Legal proceedings for his sentencing began on Monday, June 13. While second degree murder convictions have a mandatory life sentence in British Columbia, he may be eligible for parole in anywhere from 10 to 25 years based on the court's sentencing decision.
"She was vulnerable and Ryan gave her no chance to defend herself," the actor's sister, Lisa, heartbreakingly commented on the killing, according to Complex Canada. "It pains me to know he was a danger to her life."
In statements made to authorities, it was also revealed Grantham likely planned to kill the Canadian Prime Minister. The day after his mother's death, he reportedly armed himself with three guns, ammunition, Molotov cocktails and directions to Justin Trudeau's home in Ottawa where he lives with his wife and their three children.
Grantham allegedly only murdered his mother "to spare her from seeing the violence he intended to commit" against Trudeau.
The Crown is requesting Grantham not be eligible for parole for 17 to 18 years.