Who Is Ryan Grantham? Everything We Know About The Canadian Actor Who Killed His Mother

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to second degree murder in a British Columbia Court back in March, admitting he shot his mom, Barbara Waite, in the back of her head while she was playing piano at their home on March 31, 2020, per CBC. Despite saying his mother was a compassionate woman who didn't deserve to die, Grantham both rehearsed and recorded the brutal slaying — and even took a video of himself confessing to the murder.

"I cannot explain or justify my actions. I have no excuse," Grantham reportedly told the judge. "It hurts me to think about how badly I've wasted my life. In the face of something so horrible, saying sorry seems so pointless. But from every fiber of my being, I am sorry."