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Ryan Lochte Defends Getting Engaged Before Finalizing Kayla Rae Reid Divorce: 'My Mistake for Thinking the Hard Part Was Over'

image of Ryan lochte and Molly Gillihan, Kayla rae reid
Source: @ryanlochte/instagram

Ryan Lochte shared an update on his divorce proceedings.

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June 23 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

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Olympian Ryan Lochte is ready to tie the knot for the second time.

The athlete, 41, defended his choice to propose to Molly Gillihan amid his ongoing divorce proceedings from estranged wife Kayla Rae Reid.

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Ryan Lochte Gave an Update on His Divorce

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image of Ryan lochte and Molly Gillihan
Source: @ryanlochte/instagram

Ryan Lochte announced his engagement to Molly Gillihan on June 21.

“Correction: Apparently I’m not allowed to say I’m divorced until every signature is in place,” Lochte penned on his Instagram Stories on Monday, June 22. “So, while we’ve reached an agreement, the judge hasn’t officially signed off yet. My mistake for thinking the hard part was over.”

The Christian tune “Trust in God” by Elevation Worship played in the background as the sportsman continued to explain his situation.

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Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Broke Up Last Year

image of Ryan lochte and Kayla rae reid
Source: @ryanlochte/instagram

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid split after seven years together.

“Molly and I are realizing this may just be the beginning of a very tough and exhausting road,” he went on. “Prayers appreciated while we navigate this new reality. It seems someone wants to make sure this chapter isn’t quite done with me yet.”

The athlete's last remark appeared to be taking aim at his ex but he didn't elaborate.

Reid, 34, and Lochte split in June 2025 after seven years of marriage and three children.

The swimmer began dating Gillihan, 37, last July, and they moved in together in January. The lovebirds announced their engagement on June 21 via social media with a sweet video of the proposal.

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Ryan Lochte Announced His Engagement on June 21

image of Ryan lochte
Source: @ryanlochte/instagram

Ryan Lochte proposed to Molly Gillihan at a Florida restaurant.

The clip featured Lochte getting down on one knee at a Gainesville, Fla., restaurant as he presented Gillihan with the rock. Rose petals littered their table and other dinner guests joyfully clapped for the happy couple.

His lengthy caption consisted of a love letter to his wife-to-be, writing: "You brought me back to life. When I felt lost, when I didn’t recognize the person staring back at me in the mirror, you never stopped believing in me. You helped me find myself again, and I’ll forever be grateful for that."

"Because of you, my heart is full again. I have so much love to give, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life giving it to you and our children. You’re my best friend, my biggest supporter, my safe place, and without a doubt, the one," Lochte gushed.

image of Kayla rae reid
Source: @kaylaraereid/Instagram

Kayla Rae Reid revealed she's 'close' to finalizing her divorce.

The same day as Lochte's post, Reid also took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she's not divorced yet, but she's "close."

“It’s so funny. You know, I blocked certain people over a year ago so I don’t see anything these said people say or do,” she said in reaction. “You guys just like to inform me unfortunately.”

The realtor also posted a meme of the Rowan Atkinson character Mr. Bean dancing with the caption, "Us all waiting for the judge to sign like..."

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