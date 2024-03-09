'Truly Disgusting': Ryan O'Neal Being Buried Alongside Farrah Fawcett Is the 'Ultimate Act of Celebrity Entitlement,' Pal Claims
One of late starlet Farrah Fawcett's friends is frustrated with the fact that her ex Ryan O'Neal was buried next to her at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park & Mortuary in Los Angeles — years after breaking her heart.
Craig Nevius, who also produced the 2009 documentary Farrah's Story, claimed the Charlie's Angels actress had always longed for her ashes to be sent to her home state of Texas, per RadarOnline.com.
The List actor's final resting place was especially controversial due to O'Neal and Fawcett's up and down relationship. The pair dated for 20 years, but called it quits in the '90s after the Six Million Dollar Man star caught him having an affair with another woman.
"Ryan got what he wanted. He and Farrah are now co-stars in eternity," Nevius spilled to the news outlet. "This is the ultimate act of celebrity entitlement and narcissism."
"Truly disgusting," he continued. "Even more disgusting than Ryan saying that he would marry Farrah on her deathbed even if he had to nod her head for her."
As OK! previously reported, O'Neal passed away on December 8, 2023, at 82 years old after a decades-long battle with leukemia.
"Ryan was a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade," O'Neal's son, Patrick, 56, said at the time. "Those same people are heartbroken today and will be for a long time. This is just so hard for us. Ryan made such an impact and this will be difficult without him. This is and will be a huge void in our lives."
A source later revealed that the actor was aware he didn't have much longer, but his "one ray of hope was that he would be reunited with Farrah."
"He never stopped loving or missing her," the source added. "She was on his mind a lot at the end. His last words were of her. He said, 'I’ll finally get to see you, Farrah.'"
"Farrah was undoubtedly Ryan’s greatest love," the source claimed. "During the time he lay in bed at the end, he spoke about how much he regretted the time they wasted apart and that they only got back together during the last part of her life."
A separate source, who knew the late actor, shared O'Neal had an "enormous amount of grief over the way he treated Farrah" in a 2015 interview.
"Ryan can't get over her. He's obsessed," he continued. "He talks to her portrait. He asks her permission before he does anything. It's like she's running his life from beyond the grave."