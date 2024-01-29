Tatum O'Neal Reminisces on Dad Ryan After His 'Beautiful' Life Memorial Service: 'I Cried This Morning Really Hard'

"It's a beautiful, beautiful thing. I sure love my dad," his daughter, Tatum O'Neal, gushed to a reporter after the event. "I actually cried this morning, which is rare, you know. I had actually stopped crying throughout my life, and I cried this morning really hard. It was beautiful. I love my dad, always."

When asked what she would tell her dad if she could, the 60-year-old shared, "I love you, daddy. I always have, and I always will. You meant the world to me."