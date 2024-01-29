Tatum O'Neal Reminisces on Dad Ryan After His 'Beautiful' Life Memorial Service: 'I Cried This Morning Really Hard'
Ryan O'Neal's loved ones gathered on Saturday, January 27, for his life memorial service.
The ceremony took place at the DGA Theater Complex in Hollywood nearly two months after the actor's death.
"It's a beautiful, beautiful thing. I sure love my dad," his daughter, Tatum O'Neal, gushed to a reporter after the event. "I actually cried this morning, which is rare, you know. I had actually stopped crying throughout my life, and I cried this morning really hard. It was beautiful. I love my dad, always."
When asked what she would tell her dad if she could, the 60-year-old shared, "I love you, daddy. I always have, and I always will. You meant the world to me."
As OK! reported, the movie star's death — which came after a 20-year battle with leukemia and was also caused by heart failure — was announced by his son Patrick in December 2023.
"So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us," Patrick, 56, wrote on Instagram, noting the tragedy was "very difficult" to deal with.
Patrick revealed he would be taking care of his dad's beloved dogs.
Tatum paid tribute by sharing a video on Instagram a few days later.
"Thank you everyone for all your love and support," the Oscar winner said. "He’s in heaven now."
"Me & my kids loved you so much, daddy. You’ll forever be in my heart," she added in the caption. "Keep each other close, everyone. Life is a journey."
As OK! reported, Tatum and the actor didn't always have the best relationship, as she claimed in her 2005 memoir that the dad-of-four emotionally abused her while growing up.
However, as the years passed, an insider spilled that the Bones alum became determined to make amends with his only daughter.
"Ryan was desperate to mend fences with Tatum, even if it meant taking his lumps for being a lousy father," a friend of the actor told the National Enquirer. "He told Tatum, 'I know I really screwed up.' No parent can be hated as much by his own family and not realize he did something wrong. But he insisted that with all his failings, his intentions were good."
Ryan had four children in total: he and late ex-wife Joanne Moore shared Tatum and son Griffin, 59, while he welcomed Patrick with Leigh Taylor-Young.
The Love Story star also had son Redmond, 38, with late ex Farrah Fawcett.
