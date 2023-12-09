Ryan O'Neal's Son Patrick Says He Will Take Care of His Late Father's Dogs After Heartbreaking Death
Just one day after he announced father Ryan O’Neal’s death, the Hollywood legend’s son took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a message about the actor’s two pups.
“And I thought I was sad until I saw his loving dogs. I’m going to make sure they are going to ok. He’d want that more than anything. Breaks my heart,” Patrick O’Neal wrote of his dad, who died on Friday December 8, at age 82.
The Love Story heartthrob reportedly died surrounded by family after battling a leukemia and many other health issues.
Along with sharing that he would be taking care of the canines from here on out, Patrick posted a photo of the two white haired pooches, as one looked up at the camera with a sad expression and the other looked away in the distance.
As OK! previously reported, on the day of the star’s death, Patrick shared a series of photos of the sunset along with lengthy captions honoring the patriarch.
“So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is,” the 56-year-old began his Instagram tribute.
- Ryan O'Neal 'Carried an Enormous Amount of Grief' Over How He Treated Late Girlfriend Farrah Fawcett Prior to His Death
- Ryan O'Neal's Dying Regret: '70s Heartthrob Was Fearful He'd Never Make Amends With Troubled Son Redmond
- Ryan O'Neal Dead at 82, His Son Reveals: 'Toughest Thing I've Ever Had to Say'
“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life,” he added, “He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop. The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That’s a fact.”
In another upload he continued, “I will share my father’s legacy forever. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk s--- about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out. If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“My dad was 82, and lived a kick a-- life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe,” he noted.
“Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again,” he concluded, referencing Ryan’s relationship with Farrah Fawcett.