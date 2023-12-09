OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > ryan o'neal
OK LogoNEWS

Ryan O'Neal's Son Patrick Says He Will Take Care of His Late Father's Dogs After Heartbreaking Death

ryan oneal
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 9 2023, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Just one day after he announced father Ryan O’Neal’s death, the Hollywood legend’s son took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a message about the actor’s two pups.

“And I thought I was sad until I saw his loving dogs. I’m going to make sure they are going to ok. He’d want that more than anything. Breaks my heart,” Patrick O’Neal wrote of his dad, who died on Friday December 8, at age 82.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Patrick_ONeal/X

The Love Story heartthrob reportedly died surrounded by family after battling a leukemia and many other health issues.

Along with sharing that he would be taking care of the canines from here on out, Patrick posted a photo of the two white haired pooches, as one looked up at the camera with a sad expression and the other looked away in the distance.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan oneal
Source: MEGA

Ryan O'Neal was know for his role in 'Love Story.'

As OK! previously reported, on the day of the star’s death, Patrick shared a series of photos of the sunset along with lengthy captions honoring the patriarch.

“So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is,” the 56-year-old began his Instagram tribute.

Article continues below advertisement
ryan oneal
Source: MEGA

Ryan O'Neal passed away at age 82.

MORE ON:
ryan o'neal

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life,” he added, “He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop. The growth spurt of the first name Ryan can be traced back to my dad. That’s a fact.”

In another upload he continued, “I will share my father’s legacy forever. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk s--- about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out. If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first.”

Article continues below advertisement
ryan oneal
Source: MEGA

Ryan O'Neal died after fighting leukemia.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“My dad was 82, and lived a kick a-- life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe,” he noted.

“Ryan never bragged. But he has bragging rights in Heaven. Especially when it comes to Farrah. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again,” he concluded, referencing Ryan’s relationship with Farrah Fawcett.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.