Ryan O'Neal's Son Patrick Says He Will Take Care of His Late Father's Dogs After Heartbreaking Death

Just one day after he announced father Ryan O’Neal’s death, the Hollywood legend’s son took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a message about the actor’s two pups.

“And I thought I was sad until I saw his loving dogs. I’m going to make sure they are going to ok. He’d want that more than anything. Breaks my heart,” Patrick O’Neal wrote of his dad, who died on Friday December 8, at age 82.