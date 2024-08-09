Italian Superstar Michele Morrone Wants Fans 'to Create Their Own Story' Through His Music After Signing With 477 Records
From 365 Days to 477 Records — A-list actor Michele Morrone is breaking barriers with a new chapter of empowering music.
Taking a break from a busy day in the beautiful Greek island of Mykonos, the multi-talented Italian superstar sat down for an exclusive chat with OK! about his recent signing with rock artist Two Feet's NYC-based, independent record label 477 Records.
Morrone recalls "directly" receiving "the offer" from Two Feet, whose real name is Zachary William Dess, calling the "I Feel Like I'm Drowning" singer one of his "favorite artists."
"He was personally telling me something huge was behind this project," explains the 33-year-old — who is set to star alongside Megan Fox in the highly-anticipated film Subservience this September. "I signed straight away with [477 Records] because I really get along well with him as an artist. I really love his soul and I really love what Zach does."
Morrone admits: "I believed straight away we could do something huge together."
As the Sirene star prepares to release a series of singles over the next few months, Morrone opens up to OK! about what he wishes fans will take away from his songs.
- Daisy Kent Says It's 'Cool' for Her Boyfriend Thor Herbst to See How Her Life 'Has Changed So Much' Since Appearing on 'The Bachelor'
- 'I Just Hope What I've Done Is Aspirational': Maria Ho Is Breaking the 'Glass Ceiling' for Women in Poker
- 'Selling Sunset' Star Bre Tiesi Admits Working Out Has Been 'Really Hard' Since Giving Birth to Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary
"I really hope that all of my fans, by listening to my music, will create their own private and personal worlds. I don't want to send any kind of messages. I just want them to create their own story through my music," the "Hard For Me" singer shares. "If I have my own personal world through a song, it doesn't mean it has to be the same world another person is feeling."
He adds: "I just want to create some sort of world in people's mind and in people's hearts."
While acting was something Morrone knew he wanted to do since the age of 11 or 12, music was a passion that didn't fully develop until his later teenage years.
"The music came when I was around 18, 19. I became a huge fan of Marilyn Manson [and] Ozzy Osbourne. [Also], I'm a huge fan of blues and classical music and all of that," he details.
Adding singer to his already impressive resume was a bit of an adjustment for the The Trial actor, as performing live was quite different than being on set.
"When I have a camera in front of me, I can just [make a mistake] and it's cut. When I'm live, I have people in front of me. It's not just, 'Okay, let's do it again,'" he says before detailing how the "process of making a song" in general "is the most interesting thing."
"Once you get in the studio and you have the right people around you, when we bond, when we got the drums or a guitar and we start liking it, we get so excited," Morrone concludes.