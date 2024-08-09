OK Magazine
Italian Superstar Michele Morrone Wants Fans 'to Create Their Own Story' Through His Music After Signing With 477 Records

Photo of Michele Morrone.
Source: George Livieratos

Michele Morron recently signed with rock artist Two Feet's 477 Records.

Aug. 9 2024, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

From 365 Days to 477 Records — A-list actor Michele Morrone is breaking barriers with a new chapter of empowering music.

Taking a break from a busy day in the beautiful Greek island of Mykonos, the multi-talented Italian superstar sat down for an exclusive chat with OK! about his recent signing with rock artist Two Feet's NYC-based, independent record label 477 Records.

Source: George Livieratos

Michele Morrone is set to release a series of singles over the next few months.

Morrone recalls "directly" receiving "the offer" from Two Feet, whose real name is Zachary William Dess, calling the "I Feel Like I'm Drowning" singer one of his "favorite artists."

"He was personally telling me something huge was behind this project," explains the 33-year-old — who is set to star alongside Megan Fox in the highly-anticipated film Subservience this September. "I signed straight away with [477 Records] because I really get along well with him as an artist. I really love his soul and I really love what Zach does."

Source: George Livieratos

The Italian actor hopes fans will 'create their own story' when listening to his music.

Morrone admits: "I believed straight away we could do something huge together."

As the Sirene star prepares to release a series of singles over the next few months, Morrone opens up to OK! about what he wishes fans will take away from his songs.

Source: George Livieratos

Michele Morrone is set to star alongside Megan Fox in the upcoming film 'Subservience.'

"I really hope that all of my fans, by listening to my music, will create their own private and personal worlds. I don't want to send any kind of messages. I just want them to create their own story through my music," the "Hard For Me" singer shares. "If I have my own personal world through a song, it doesn't mean it has to be the same world another person is feeling."

He adds: "I just want to create some sort of world in people's mind and in people's hearts."

While acting was something Morrone knew he wanted to do since the age of 11 or 12, music was a passion that didn't fully develop until his later teenage years.

"The music came when I was around 18, 19. I became a huge fan of Marilyn Manson [and] Ozzy Osbourne. [Also], I'm a huge fan of blues and classical music and all of that," he details.

Source: George Livieratos

Michele Morrone's biggest role model in the music industry is Marilyn Manson.

Looking back, however, music had always been a huge part of Morrone's life.

When the "Feel It" hitmaker was only 8 or 9 months old, Morrone said his sisters would help him fall asleep by making him "wear headphones" and listen to Queen or Madonna.

Source: OK!

Adding singer to his already impressive resume was a bit of an adjustment for the The Trial actor, as performing live was quite different than being on set.

"When I have a camera in front of me, I can just [make a mistake] and it's cut. When I'm live, I have people in front of me. It's not just, 'Okay, let's do it again,'" he says before detailing how the "process of making a song" in general "is the most interesting thing."

"Once you get in the studio and you have the right people around you, when we bond, when we got the drums or a guitar and we start liking it, we get so excited," Morrone concludes.

