Jimmy Fallon Realizes 'How Grateful' He Is for 'The Tonight Show' During First Show Back After Toxic Workplace Accusations

"I had a lot of time, five months, a lot of time to really just sit and think. And I finally just took a moment and realized how grateful I am for all of this and for this show," the 49-year-old expressed, appearing to get visibly choked up as he gathered his thoughts.

"I really love this job, I love doing it. I love telling jokes, I love interviewing people, I love making you laugh. I’m very lucky to have this show," Fallon admitted before throwing in his witty humor, adding, "and I want to thank you all for supporting and choosing to have me in your bedrooms at nighttime."