'Happy' Travis Kelce Became 'a Different Man' After Dating Taylor Swift, Chiefs Coach Says

"So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us," he continued.

The NFL coach then defended the "Cruel Summer" songstress from all the hate she received for attending Kelce's games. “There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis,” he said. “So, therefore, you’re our little sister…You’re part of our family.”