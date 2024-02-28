'Happy' Travis Kelce Became 'a Different Man' After Dating Taylor Swift, Chiefs Coach Says
It seems like Travis Kelce became a changed person — in a good way — when he started dating Taylor Swift, according to Dave Merritt, the defensive backs coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.
“She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy,” Merritt, 52, said of the pop star, 34, on the Wednesday, February 28, episode of “The Sports Shop Podcast with Reese & K-Mac.”
"So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us," he continued.
The NFL coach then defended the "Cruel Summer" songstress from all the hate she received for attending Kelce's games. “There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis,” he said. “So, therefore, you’re our little sister…You’re part of our family.”
Merritt then revealed that before Swift attended Kelce's September 2023 game, she was seen at the Chiefs' venue prior to the news being made public.
“She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it,” Merritt said.
This is hardly the first time the Grammy winner has received rave reviews from Kelce's inner circle. As OK! previously reported, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid mentioned how she won over the team.
"Behind the scenes, she likes to cook. So she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts," Reid told NFL analyst Chris Simms.
"So it was over," he said with a laugh. "She knew right where to go."
Though Swift constantly makes headlines, Reid had nothing but good things to say about Kelce's girlfriend.
"Since the queen has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world," he noted. "She's so grounded for who she is."
According to an insider, the two may even go the distance.
"Their families would love to see them get engaged," the source claimed of the pair. "They, too, have been caught up in the excitement of this romance."
"They are perfect for each other and cannot wait to spend the rest of their lives together," another insider added of the duo. "He wants Taylor to know that he cherishes her more than anything else, even football. He’s fully committed to their relationship."